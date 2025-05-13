Leeds United will need plenty of Premier League experience next season.

Leeds United are one of three Premier League clubs reportedly interested in a summer move for Vladimir Coufal who will become a free agent at the end of this season.

Elland Road recruitment chiefs are expected to focus their attention on top-flight experience during what chairman Paraag Marathe has described as the most important summer in decades. Leeds saw promotion from the Championship confirmed last month and are expected to strengthen across the board.

But while big money will need to be spent through the spine of Farke’s squad - with first-team additions in goal, central defence, midfield and upfront likely - Leeds will also be in the market for added experience and depth elsewhere. Funds will not be unlimited either and so recruitment chiefs could look into the free agent market, with talkSPORT naming Coufal as a possible target.

The 32-year-old will become a free agent when the 2024/25 Premier League campaign ends later this month, calling time on an incredible five-year career with the Hammers, having signed from Slavia Prague for just £5.4million back in 2020. A statement posted on the club’s website last week confirmed the Czech international would be one of four first-team exits alongside goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, defender Aaron Cresswell and striker Danny Ings.

The statement added: “Czech international defender Coufal, 32, signed in October 2020, has made almost 180 appearances for the Club and was named Hammer of the Year runner-up in his first season... Everyone at West Ham United would like to sincerely thank Aaron, Lukasz, Vladimir and Danny for their dedicated service to the Club. They will depart at the end of the season with our love and appreciation for their contribution during a period that brought memorable success.”

Coufal will still have links to West Ham after it was confirmed earlier this week his son, Niclas, would sign for the academy and talkSPORT report he is therefore desperate to remain in the UK. And there are domestic suitors, with Leeds and future Premier League rivals Everton ‘tracking’ the veteran full-back.

Toffees boss David Moyes knows Coufal from their time together at West Ham, where they won the 2023 Europa Conference League together, and is keen to add fresh experience to his squad. Leeds, meanwhile, have Jayden Bogle as first-choice right-back but a more battle-hardened deputy might prove shrewd.

Sam Byram, who operated as cover for Bogle and left-back Junior Firpo throughout Leeds’ title-winning campaign, will see his Elland Road contract expire this summer with the expectation being he is more likely to move on than extend. Isaac Schmidt, meanwhile, is yet to start a league game for Farke’s side.

Fulham are also said to be considering an approach for Coufal, having seen a number of bids rejected by West Ham in January. Their own first-choice right-back Kenny Tete is also out of contract this summer, although talks are ongoing over a possible extension.

Coufal has seen his influence at West Ham drop this season, following last summer’s £15m signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United, with the veteran Czech starting just 10 Premier League games. But the defender will leave with legend status at the London Stadium after playing a huge role in their 2023 Europa Conference League glory, with a total of 177 appearances under his belt across all competitions.

