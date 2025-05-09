Leeds United look set for a busy and exciting summer as preparations get underway for their Premier League return. Chairman Paraag Marathe has already described it as the most important transfer window in decades at Elland Road, with the expectation being money will be spent and Daniel Farke’s squad overhauled.

Incomings will be the key focus among fans but for books to be balanced and squads to be trimmed, outgoing decisions are equally important. Leeds have a handful of senior players coming towards the end of their contracts, be they permanent or temporary, while the YEP reported on Wednesday an ‘exodus’ is anticipated at youth level.

All in all, across the first-team and academy, 18 Leeds players are currently set to move on this summer. Below, the YEP takes a look into them all.

1 . GK: Harry Christy The goalkeeper's contract expires this summer but he's been occasionally involved in the senior set-up as a non-playing squad member. Was on one of three buses with the likes of Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow on Monday. | Leeds United

2 . GK: Rory Mahady Out of contract this summer. Has played regularly for the U21s this season. Photo: George Wood

3 . DEF: Kris Moore 21 now and in need of first-team football, which doesn't appear to be forthcoming at Leeds. Previous trials Scottish pair Hibernian and St. Johnstone never came to anything. | Manchester United via Getty Imag

4 . DEF: Sam Byram Was able to enjoy a much-deserved promotion party with Leeds, 13 years after his senior debut. A 12-month extension was triggered last season after Byram reached an appearance threshold but it appears more likely than not he will move on. Turns 32 in September. | Getty Images

5 . DEF: Connor Ferguson The full-back has spent much of this season on loan at National League North outfit Farsley Celtic. His Whites deal expires this summer. | Getty Images