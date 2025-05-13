David Ancelotti, previously linked with the Leeds managerial position, is the frontrunner for the vacant Rangers job.

The son of departing Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to be named the new Rangers manager as incoming owners 49ers Enterprises line up their chosen pick.

It was reported a fortnight ago that already-promoted Leeds were thinking about potentially replacing Daniel Farke at Elland Road with Ancelotti Jnr. among those named in a national newspaper report.

Ancelotti instead appears set for Ibrox, according to various sources, with the 49ers hierarchy expected to assume control in Glasgow by mid-June.

Regardless of whether Ancelotti was truly considered a candidate to replace Farke or not, it is now clear he is regarded highly enough by the 49ers to put himself in pole position for a managerial role at a club soon to be within their remit. On the Leeds front, chairman Paraag Marathe set the record straight shortly after the club lifted the title, throwing his support behind three-time Championship winner Farke. There is every indication the German will have the summer to strengthen his squad and the opportunity to establish Leeds in the top flight.

At the very least, Ancelotti appears to have been in talks with high-level 49ers Global Football Group executives as the current Real Madrid assistant looks to embark on his first head coach position. Meanwhile, Ancelotti Snr. has been confirmed as the new Brazil boss and will take charge of the country once his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expires later this month.

"They [49ers] will have to hit the ground running quite quickly, we have Champions League qualifiers coming up, let's say this deal happens, realistically, mid-June, I think May is not possible, let's say mid-June is realistic, when they are sitting down in the seat," leading Rangers board member Dave King told talkSPORT last week.

Rangers are widely expected to become Leeds' new sister club, under the same ownership umbrella spearheaded by the 49ers.