Leeds United are getting plans in place for a busy summer ahead of their Premier League return.

Leeds United have been linked with interest in Southampton midfielder Shea Charles as a fresh update emerges on three potential transfer targets.

Elland Road chiefs aren’t expected to welcome any new signings before Tuesday’s mini-window deadline, but activity will begin to step up once the full summer window opens on June 16. Among the many priorities for Daniel Farke is added depth in central midfield, with last season’s impressive loanee Joe Rothwell returning to parent club Bournemouth.

Leeds have already been linked with a host of midfield options and now another fresh name has emerged, with the Daily Mail reporting on interest in Charles. The report suggests Elland Road chiefs ‘admire’ Charles, who could make the step up to Premier League football away from St Mary’s following Southampton’s relegation.

Charles had no part to play in that dismal campaign on the south coast, having joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the season - he was actually recalled in January and loaned back out for a fee amid interest from Sheffield United. The 21-year-old played 44 of his loan club’s 46 Championship games last season and was undoubtedly their most consistent performer, winning Player of the Season in April.

That was Charles’ second campaign of regular Championship football, having contributed to Southampton’s 2023/24 promotion following his £15million move from Manchester City in 2023. The Northern Ireland international was born in Manchester and spent 12 years rising through City’s ranks, although he made just one first-team appearance in a Premier League game against Brentford in 2023.

“I’m pretty sure it’s a big moment for him,” City boss Pep Guardiola said after Charles’ first-team debut. “We know him, he trains quite regularly with us, he’s so good, so composed. He played really good and it’s fantastic for the academy.”

Sean Longstaff and Jaka Bijol transfer latest amid Leeds United links

The Daily Mail report also echoes multiple previous suggestions Leeds have shown an interest in Sean Longstaff, who is expected to leave Newcastle United as Eddie Howe prepares to strengthen for the Champions League. Longstaff was already behind a host of midfield teammates in the pecking order, starting just eight Premier League games last season.

Longstaff is into the final year of his contract at St James’ Park and Howe has previously stated Newcastle will not stand in the 27-year-old’s way, should he seek regular football elsewhere. Previous reports have suggested a deal could be done for around £12m.

And a final update from the Daily Mail echoes recent reports of interest in Jaka Bijol, who was linked with a potential move to Elland Road through Italian media over the weekend. Leeds are believed to have ‘asked’ about the 29-year-old Slovenian centre-back, who Tuttomercato suggested on Sunday is valued around €20million (£16.9m).

Bijol was virtually ever-present at the heart of Udinese’s defence, starting 34 of the 12th-placed finishers 38 league games. Speaking while away on international duty, the defender recently suggested he would be open to taking the next step in his career, albeit that was a response to questions regarding interest from AC Milan.

