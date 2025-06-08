Leeds United are getting their ducks in a row ahead of the full transfer window opening on June 16, with a busy few months expected at Elland Road. Chairman Paraag Marathe has already described this summer as the most important in decades with plans to spend every available penny on strengthening Daniel Farke’s squad.

While certain positions will be prioritised - namely the likes of goalkeeper and striker - Elland Road recruitment chiefs will have an eye on reinforcements across the board and so it’s no surprise to see reports of interest gathering pace. The mini-window closes on Tuesday but already, a huge group of players have been linked with a move to Leeds.

The number of targets Leeds actively pursue is likely to be a lot smaller but these reports of interest at least give an idea where they might be looking. Take a look below to see the latest.

1 . Illan Meslier Meslier was dropped for Leeds' all-important promotion run-in after a number of high-profile errors, with multiple reports since suggesting he could move on. The Daily Mail reported last month the goalkeeper 'is expected to leave if an offer comes in', with recent reports from France suggesting he is a target for RC Strasbourg.

2 . Junior Firpo Leeds published their retained list on last month and confirmed talks are ongoing with Firpo. The YEP understands an offer is on the table which represents a pay rise on his Championship wage but a reduction on what he earned when arriving from Barcelona. Lyon and AC Milan also thought to be keen.

3 . Sam Byram As with Firpo, Leeds confirmed talks are ongoing as Byram's current contract is set to expire this summer. The experienced full-back will turn 32 in September.

4 . Max Wober Hasn't been linked with a move away but told Austrian media during the June international break that Leeds want to sell him. Anything over £5m would generate PSR profit, something that is under consideration at Elland Road.

5 . Josuha Guilavogui Leeds confirmed last month Guilavogui will leave this summer, having penned a short-term deal when signing as a free agent in October. The 34-year-old's on-pitch influence was minimal but his impact on a young dressing room was immense. Leaves Elland Road as a champion.