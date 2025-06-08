Boss provides Dan James update amid issue with Leeds United star on international duty

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 8th Jun 2025, 19:48 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2025, 19:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An update on Leeds star Dan James has been provided.

Wales boss Craig Bellamy has provided an update on Leeds United star Dan James amid the winger’s struggles on international duty with Wales.

James was one of five Leeds players called up to Bellamy’s squad for June’s two World Cup qualifiers but the winger was separated from the rest of the group and trained alone as he suffered from illness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James failed to make the matchday squad for Friday night’s home clash against Liechtenstein and Bellamy has now revealed that James will also miss Tuesday night’s clash in Belgium having failed to recover from illness.

Related topics:Craig BellamyBelgiumWales

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice