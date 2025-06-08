An update on Leeds star Dan James has been provided.

Wales boss Craig Bellamy has provided an update on Leeds United star Dan James amid the winger’s struggles on international duty with Wales.

James was one of five Leeds players called up to Bellamy’s squad for June’s two World Cup qualifiers but the winger was separated from the rest of the group and trained alone as he suffered from illness.

James failed to make the matchday squad for Friday night’s home clash against Liechtenstein and Bellamy has now revealed that James will also miss Tuesday night’s clash in Belgium having failed to recover from illness.