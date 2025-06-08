£34m hitman signs, Fulham striker arrives, Hamer poached - Dream Leeds United XI if transfer rumours are true

Leeds United have a lot of work to do this summer as they prepare for the return of Premier League football to Elland Road.

Leeds United aren’t expected to sign anyone before the mini-transfer window closes on Tuesday but come the proper deadline on September 1, things could look very different. Chairman Paraag Marathe has vowed to attack this summer and reports suggest Daniel Farke could be backed with anywhere between £100-150million.

Reinforcements are needed across the board as Leeds look to add Premier League experience while also significantly improving both the floor and ceiling of Farke’s current group. And as preparations continue inside Elland Road, reports are emerging of interest in some really exciting players.

Leeds are highly unlikely to land their No.1 target in every position but if reports are to be believed, some massively exciting arrivals could be welcomed to Elland Road over the next 12 weeks. And with that in mind, the YEP has attempted to draw up a strongest possible XI, should those rumours prove to be true.

1. GK: Nick Pope

Emerged as a possible target for Leeds recently, albeit reports suggest Newcastle are keen to keep the 33-year-old even if they sign James Trafford. Things can change quickly, however, and Pope would be an excellent addition, providing top-level experience. | Getty Images

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Continues to go from strength to strength at Leeds, with his £5m summer price-tag looking increasingly good with each passing week. Test will be how he copes defensively against the world's best wingers. | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Leeds will be expected to sign competition for Rodon this summer but the ever-present Welshman has earned his shot at Premier League football. Could easily have won Player of the Season and his skillset should translate well in the top-flight. | Getty Images

4. CB: Jaka Bijol

Recent reports suggest Leeds have set their sights on Bijol, who is valued at around £16.9m by Udinese amid growing exit links. The 26-year-old Slovenian international is right-footed but can operate on the left, and would significantly improve the physical presence of Farke's defensive unit alongside Rodon. | Getty Images

5. LB: Kostas Tsimikas

The Daily Mail reported last month on Leeds interest in the Greek international, with Junior Firpo set to leave as things stand - albeit the YEP understands an offer is on the table. Would provide a good level of attacking threat but also stable defensively. Could be available for around £15m. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

6. CDM: Ethan Ampadu

Club captain and likely to start next season as the first name on Farke's teamsheet, regardless of who comes in. Struggled in the Premier League with Sheffield United but has come on leaps and bounds since. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

