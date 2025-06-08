Leeds United’s return to the Premier League continues to draw closer, ahead of which a first key date deadline is looming.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are heading back to the country’s top flight after a two year absence and going up as Championship champions.

Seven weeks have now passed since Leeds sealed automatic promotion, two weeks before the season ended with a final day 2-1 victory at Plymouth Argyle which sealed the title.

After huge celebrations including a squad trip to Las Vegas, United’s players have been able to head off on their holidays. But the key dates are starting to now present themselves with the next of those arriving on Monday night.

Here, we run through the key dates of United’s pre-season including when the fixtures are released, the club’s confirmed pre-season friendlies and then particular days to look for in the Premier League campaign itself.

