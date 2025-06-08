Leeds United fixtures release, pre-season friendlies and transfer window dates as first deadline looms

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 8th Jun 2025, 14:35 BST

A first deadline is looming on the key dates front.

Leeds United’s return to the Premier League continues to draw closer, ahead of which a first key date deadline is looming.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are heading back to the country’s top flight after a two year absence and going up as Championship champions.

Seven weeks have now passed since Leeds sealed automatic promotion, two weeks before the season ended with a final day 2-1 victory at Plymouth Argyle which sealed the title.

After huge celebrations including a squad trip to Las Vegas, United’s players have been able to head off on their holidays. But the key dates are starting to now present themselves with the next of those arriving on Monday night.

Here, we run through the key dates of United’s pre-season including when the fixtures are released, the club’s confirmed pre-season friendlies and then particular days to look for in the Premier League campaign itself.

Tuesday, June 10 (7pm).

1. Mini summer transfer window deadline day

Tuesday, June 10 (7pm). | Steven Paston/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Monday, June 16 (full summer transfer window).

2. Transfer window reopens

Monday, June 16 (full summer transfer window). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Wednesday, June 18: 9am.

3. Premier League fixtures released

Wednesday, June 18: 9am. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Tuesday, July 1.

4. Annual accounts effectively reset (key for Profit and Sustainability rules).

Tuesday, July 1. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Monday, July 7 or Tuesday, July 8.

5. Leeds players return to pre-season training

Monday, July 7 or Tuesday, July 8. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Saturday, July 19: 3pm (local time) at the Strawberry Arena, the national stadium of Sweden.

6. Pre-season friendly: Leeds United V Manchester United (in Stockholm).

Saturday, July 19: 3pm (local time) at the Strawberry Arena, the national stadium of Sweden. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueDaniel Farke
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice