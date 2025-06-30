Leeds United look set to land their third summer signing after Lukas Nmecha and Jaka Bijol.

Leeds United are closing in on the €6m signing of a second new centre-half amid expectations that a current defender will depart.

The YEP understands that Belgian international Sebastiaan Bornauw is close to finalising a move to Elland Road, with his medical planned to take place at Thorp Arch today. The centre-half has a year remaining on his contract at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, from where Leeds also signed striker Lukas Nmecha.

Leeds will pay an initial fee of €6m for Bornauw, 26 and have lined up a four-year contract. A right-footed central defender, Bornauw began his professional career with Anderlecht as a 19-year-old before a move to German side FC Köln. In 2021 he moved to Wolfsburg. He has 140 Bundesliga appearances to his name and 11 league goals, along with a trio of Champions League appearances.

Jaka Bijol became the first defensive addition of the summer window early last week when he made a £15m move from Serie A side Udinese.

Leeds United expecting a departure at centre-back

The Whites are expecting one of their current defenders to depart this summer. Max Wober, one of those who exercised a loan exit clause after the club's relegation to the Championship, suffered an injury-hit season on his return to Elland Road and barely featured in the title-winning campaign. Leeds are anticipating a permanent exit for the Austrian this summer.

Leeds remain in the market for at least one left-back and could look to bolster Daniel Farke's options at right-back. Lille's Swedish international Gabriel Gudmundsson is one of those high up on Leeds' list of potential left-back signings. Last week he addressed the possibility of a move to the Whites and his ambition to play in the Premier League.

Over the weekend one of Leeds' midfield targets went to fellow Premier League new boys Sunderland in a £30m deal. Leeds bid £22m for Senegal international Habib Diarra but Strasbourg held out for more and the Whites refused to go above their valuation for the player.