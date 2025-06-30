Reports of Leeds United interest in the Lyon goalkeeper could pave the way for an interesting transfer opportunity.

A fresh report surrounding interest in Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri could open the door for Leeds United to sign a top-level goalkeeper and save millions in the process.

Daniel Farke is expected to welcome a new first-choice goalkeeper through the door this summer, with previous No.1 Illan Meslier dropped for last season’s crucial promotion race. Welsh international Karl Darlow did a fine job as deputy for a draw and six wins but is unlikely to be kept as the main man for Leeds’ Premier League return.

The Whites are known to be looking at goalkeepers - the most credible link being Newcastle United’s experienced England international Nick Pope - and might have an eye on developments in France, with Lyon provisionally demoted to Ligue 2 because of financial issues. They are appealing the decision but there are major financial issues at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais and a summer of sales is on the cards, with reports from France of growing interest in their goalkeeper, Lucas Perri.

National newspaper L’Equipe claim the Brazilian shot-stopper is on the radar of clubs from the Saudi Pro League, but Leeds are also said to have made him a ‘priority’. The report suggests SC Neom would be willing to put more than €15million (£12.8m) on the table for Perri and if Lyon would accept such an offer, it will surely pique the interest of several teams looking for a new man between the posts.

Since joining Lyon from Brazilian outfit Botafogo in January 2024, Perri has gone on to cement himself as one of Ligue 1’s top goalkeepers, claiming the No.1 spot under Paulo Fonseca this season. He played 33 league games and kept an impressive 10 clean sheets, earning high praise from his manager earlier this year.

"Right now, the best goalkeeper in the world is Lucas Perri," Fonseca told reporters. "Defensively, he is very good. Offensively, he has improved a lot, especially in his build-up play with his feet. We worked together on what needed to be improved, and he has shown that improvement. In addition, he is a balanced player and understands the importance of his role in the team."

Leeds United swap deal that could save millions

It remains to be seen if Leeds decide to actively pursue Perri, and there is likely to be plenty of competition if he is available for around £13m, but Elland Road chiefs could set themselves a part by offering a ready-made replacement. While Meslier is unlikely to retain his first-choice status in West Yorkshire, he’s shown across multiple campaigns there is plenty of potential.

The French youth international was on the radars of Chelsea, Manchester United and others only a few years back and is still only 25, offering a team like Lyon the chance to take a gamble on someone with very high potential. And having endured another tough campaign in Leeds, few would disagree that Meslier might benefit from a move away and a return to somewhere he feels more comfortable.

Leeds, meanwhile, will be expected to cash in on Meslier this summer regardless and could float the idea of using him as a makeweight in a deal for Perri, potentially knocking millions of pounds off Lyon’s asking price in return for offering up a replacement. Elland Road chiefs should have no issue stumping up the reported £13m but with a busy summer ahead, every pound saved can be spent elsewhere.

An obvious caveat is how rare such swap deals actually are, with so many plates to spin in a move involving one player and his agents, never mind two. Both clubs would have to agree on Meslier’s value before understanding how much Lyon wanted for Perri and deducting the former.

It would then need both goalkeepers to agree personal terms and decide a move to France or England respectively is right for them, with a huge list of opportunities for such a deal to fall through. It would not be easy for anyone to pull off, admittedly, but for such an important position perhaps it is worth the effort.