Leeds United could look to generate some PSR profit through player sales this summer.

Max Wober has revealed Leeds United plan to sell him this summer with the defender desperate to avoid ‘rotting away’ in England.

Wober started his first game since January for club or country on Saturday, playing 69 minutes at centre-back as Austria kicked off their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win over Romania. The 27-year-old was widely praised by Austrian media for a defensively sound performance before coming off for Tottenham Hotspur’s Kevin Danso.

That Saturday evening appearance was only the seventh time all season Wober has managed more than an hour of football, with only four of those coming in the white shirt of Leeds. The defender struggled all season with injury, twice undergoing knee surgery after picking up the issue on international duty back in September, and struggled to win back fans following his return from a loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Leeds are now preparing for their return to the Premier League and while the focus will be largely on incomings, Daniel Farke will want the fat of his squad trimmed. And speaking after his impressive international appearance, Wober appeared to confirm he has been told to find a new home this summer.

Max Wober speaks out on Leeds United future

“Leeds has already made it clear to me that they want to sell me,” Wober told Austrian outlet Krone. “I might have been able to send out a letter of application [with his display against Romania]. It was simply a good feeling to be back on the pitch and show that I can still play well, and that I definitely deserve to be here. I was extremely pleased that I was able to show other clubs that I'm fit, that I'm still a really good player, and that I don't want to just rot away in England.”

Wober was one of two players to return from triggering a loan exit clause following relegation last summer but, unlike Brenden Aaronson, has been unable to work his way back into the first-team picture. Injuries have done little to help the defender, whose eight league appearances last season brought one goal.

Leeds spent around £11m on Wober in January 2023, an amount which was amortised - spread out in accounting terms - over the course of his four-and-a-half year deal. That means any sale over roughly £5m this summer would generate a profit for Leeds with regard to Profitability and Sustainability rules (PSR), something club chiefs are known to be considering.

Asked in an interview with the YEP and other local media whether some players could be sold to generate PSR profit, chairman Paraag Marathe said: “I'm not really ready to go into that, but yes, your speculation is probably right. It's going to be a mix of seeing if there are inbounds along with outbounds. And that's probably, that's probably accurate, but really not ready to go into more detail than that. But we are looking at maximizing what we can do, and so that involves the whole bag, ins and outs."

