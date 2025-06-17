Lukas Nmecha has sized up Leeds United’s task in the Premier League.

Whites new boy Lukas Nmecha has made an admission about Leeds United’s Premier League return but with a Whites “difference” and signings hope.

German international striker Nmecha has been unveiled as United’s first signing of the summer ahead of the club’s Premier League return, joining the club upon his contract at VfL Wolfsburg expiring.

The 26-year-old joins newly-promoted Leeds at a time when the last six teams going up from the Championship have all gone straight back down - a record the German international forward is fully aware of.

Nmecha, though, feels that Leeds are different to the recent teams that have gone down and is optimistic that the size of the club, current squad and future signings can all come together for a Whites ‘first’ of ending the ‘straight back down’ trend.

Speaking to LUTV, Nmecha was asked how he assessed the challenge of the season ahead.

"I think it's definitely going to be difficult,” he admitted.

"The last few years have shown some difficulties with the teams coming up.

"But I think Leeds is just a massive club, it's a bit of a difference to what we've seen but I'm really optimistic and I think with the team that we already have and probably a few new people coming in we can do a really good job.

"I wish we could get going now but we still have a few weeks of pre pre-season, getting the runs in and all that but I can't wait to start training."