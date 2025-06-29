It’s been a relatively quiet week inside Elland Road with little palpable transfer progress since Jaka Bijol’s Monday arrival. Leeds United paid £15million to land their top defensive target nice and early but things aren’t expected to fully kick into gear until July - which has come around quickly.

Leeds’ transfer activity is expected to kick into gear from next week onwards with known interest in the likes of Lille left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise midfielder Noah Sadiki and Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz. There have also been reports surrounding a huge number of other players, albeit some have proven to be wide of the mark.

It’s already been a busy summer of transfer links and things are only expected to get busier. And so to keep you in the loop going into July, the YEP has the latest on every transfer story below.

1 . Illan Meslier Reports from Turkey recently suggested Meslier had agreed terms over a move to Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce. The YEP understands, however, that Leeds are yet to receive any offers for their goalkeeper.

2 . Junior Firpo Looks set to return to Real Betis with a three-year deal reportedly signed. The YEP understands an offer from Leeds is on the table which represents a pay rise on his Championship wage but a reduction on what he earned when arriving from Barcelona. Lyon and AC Milan also thought to be keen.

3 . Sam Byram As with Firpo, Leeds confirmed talks are ongoing as Byram's current contract is set to expire this summer. The experienced full-back will turn 32 in September.

4 . Max Wober Hasn't been linked with a move away but told Austrian media during the June international break that Leeds want to sell him. Anything over £5m would generate PSR profit, something that is under consideration at Elland Road.

5 . Josuha Guilavogui Leeds confirmed last month Guilavogui will leave this summer, having penned a short-term deal when signing as a free agent in October. The 34-year-old's on-pitch influence was minimal but his impact on a young dressing room was immense. Leaves Elland Road as a champion.