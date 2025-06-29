Leeds United’s summer transfer business is expected to kick up a notch from next week as preparations continue for their Premier League return. Free agent striker Lukas Nmecha and £15million centre-back Jaka Bijol are through the doors at Elland Road already but recruitment chiefs have plenty still to do before the September 1 deadline.

Daniel Farke will expect reinforcements across the board with priority given to improving the level of physicality in his current crop - something the additions of Nmecha and Bijol have certainly achieved - albeit some positions are more urgent than others. First-choice additions at goalkeeper, left-back, central midfield and striker are a must, although few roles are immune from strengthening.

Leeds look to have missed out on midfield target Habib Diarra but have plenty of alternatives, while there is still hope first-choice targets can be landed elsewhere. Below, the YEP has attempted to draw up what a dream line-up might look like, if those targets are landed.

GK: Nick Pope Emerged as a possible target for Leeds recently, albeit reports suggest Newcastle are keen to keep the 33-year-old even if they sign James Trafford. Things can change quickly, however, and Pope would be an excellent addition, providing top-level experience in one of the most important areas to strengthen.

RB: Jayden Bogle Earned another shot at the Premier League following an excellent 2024/25 campaign. Test will be how he copes defensively against the world's best wingers, and a more experienced back-up would do no harm.

CB: Joe Rodon Alongside Jaka Bijol, Leeds will be expected to sign more cover for Rodon this summer but the ever-present Welshman has earned his shot at Premier League football. Could easily have won Player of the Season and his skillset should translate well in the top-flight.

CB: Jaka Bijol Leeds confirmed the permanent signing of Bijol earlier this week, and he is expected to come straight into the starting-XI. The 26-year-old Slovenian international is right-footed but can operate on the left, and would significantly improve the physical presence of Farke's defensive unit alongside Rodon.

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson The YEP reported on interest in Gudmundsson earlier this month and he certainly fits the athletic profile of other targets. Like Bijol, the 26-year-old Sweden international is vastly experienced and entering the prime of his career. With Junior Firpo likely off to Real Betis, a first-choice left-back is needed.