Leeds United’s summer transfer business is expected to kick up a notch from next week as preparations continue for their Premier League return. Free agent striker Lukas Nmecha and £15million centre-back Jaka Bijol are through the doors at Elland Road already but recruitment chiefs have plenty still to do before the September 1 deadline.
Daniel Farke will expect reinforcements across the board with priority given to improving the level of physicality in his current crop - something the additions of Nmecha and Bijol have certainly achieved - albeit some positions are more urgent than others. First-choice additions at goalkeeper, left-back, central midfield and striker are a must, although few roles are immune from strengthening.
Leeds look to have missed out on midfield target Habib Diarra but have plenty of alternatives, while there is still hope first-choice targets can be landed elsewhere. Below, the YEP has attempted to draw up what a dream line-up might look like, if those targets are landed.
1. GK: Nick Pope
Emerged as a possible target for Leeds recently, albeit reports suggest Newcastle are keen to keep the 33-year-old even if they sign James Trafford. Things can change quickly, however, and Pope would be an excellent addition, providing top-level experience in one of the most important areas to strengthen. | Getty Images
2. RB: Jayden Bogle
Earned another shot at the Premier League following an excellent 2024/25 campaign. Test will be how he copes defensively against the world's best wingers, and a more experienced back-up would do no harm. | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
3. CB: Joe Rodon
Alongside Jaka Bijol, Leeds will be expected to sign more cover for Rodon this summer but the ever-present Welshman has earned his shot at Premier League football. Could easily have won Player of the Season and his skillset should translate well in the top-flight. | Getty Images
4. CB: Jaka Bijol
Leeds confirmed the permanent signing of Bijol earlier this week, and he is expected to come straight into the starting-XI. The 26-year-old Slovenian international is right-footed but can operate on the left, and would significantly improve the physical presence of Farke's defensive unit alongside Rodon. | Getty Images
5. LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson
The YEP reported on interest in Gudmundsson earlier this month and he certainly fits the athletic profile of other targets. Like Bijol, the 26-year-old Sweden international is vastly experienced and entering the prime of his career. With Junior Firpo likely off to Real Betis, a first-choice left-back is needed. | AFP via Getty Images
6. CDM: Ethan Ampadu
Club captain and likely to start next season as the first name on Farke's teamsheet, regardless of who comes in. Struggled in the Premier League with Sheffield United but has come on leaps and bounds since. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire