The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as Leeds United are given updates on two reported transfer targets.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s attempts to boost their goalkeeping options have led to reports of interest in several stoppers in the Premier League and across Europe.

The likes of Newcastle United number one Nick Pope, Lyon star Lucas Perri and Southampton and England stopper Aaron Ramsdale have all been suggested as targets over the last fortnight as Daniel Farke’s men prepare for their big return to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been ongoing links with Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic after the Serbian goalkeeper impressed with the Serie A outfit in recent seasons - although reigning Italian champions Napoli are also said to be in the running to land the 28-year-old. A recent report in Italy has suggested Milinkovic-Savic ‘doesn’t want to make hasty decisions’ as he prepares to make a decision over his future with his current employers.

CalcioNapoli24 journalist Alfredo Pedulla said: “Napoli have already made a surprise in the last few hours, and I wrote about it a little while ago in a tweet. They’ve returned to Vanja Milinković-Savić . I remember that the goalkeeper has a release clause of around €19m for Italy, a little more for abroad (it should be £19m). Leeds have been following him for some time, but he doesn’t want to make hasty decisions.

“He clearly knows, or rather, knew that Napoli could return to action. And in fact, Napoli have indeed explored another profile, but they’ve also returned strongly to Milinković-Savić. The idea is clear: to create a pair of strong goalkeepers. It’s clear that the investment in the goalkeeper will be distributed based on what is done in the other positions. That’s normal: it’s not like there’s an ATM always open where you can withdraw money every five minutes. This must be taken into consideration. It’s not a done deal, but the news is that Napoli have returned, surprisingly, to Milinković-Savić.”

Leeds and Burnley target assesses next move

Callum Wilson is a free agent after leaving Newcastle United. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson believes he can still thrive in a Premier League side amid suggestions he is the subject of interest from Leeds United and Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Premier League newcomers are believed to be keen to add to their attacking options during the remainder of the summer transfer window and the 33-year-old is said to be on their list of targets after he confirmed his departure from Newcastle last week.

The nine-times capped England international has scored 88 goals in 239 top flight appearances and would bring an abundance of experience to any club that wins the race for his services. After finding himself playing a supporting role to Magpies striker Alexander Isak during his final 18 month at St James Park, Wilson is now ready to take the next step in his career after hinting at his frustrations at being unable to oust the Swedish striker from Eddie Howe’s starting eleven.

He told the iPaper: ”I had an amazing five years at Newcastle but football moves on so quickly. I’m at a point in my career now where I’m 33, I still have so much to give, but I’ve not been able to show it. When you’re coming on for five, 10 minutes here and there within a game everyone thinks that you can’t play longer than that.

“Everyone thinks ‘he’s losing a yard of pace’, all these other things, but obviously coming on as a substitute is completely different to starting a game. When you come on as a sub it’s so hard to catch a second wind and before you know it the game is over. That was the only thing for me. I still feel I can offer so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had conversations with the manager [Eddie Howe] and we established that I’m not at a point mentally where I’m ready to sit on the bench and play No 2 for the whole season. I don’t mind yo-yoing here and there but it’s got to be a fair fight."

Your next Leeds United read: Immediate impact as decision is taken with Leeds United transfer target with incoming signing present