Key figure out of Leeds United v Manchester United friendly after injury blow with possible eight-week absence

Leeds United face Manchester United in their first pre-season friendly in Stockholm next weekend.

A key figure has been ruled out of next weekend’s Leeds United versus Manchester United pre-season friendly in Stockholm and potentially the start of the new campaign.

Red Devils keeper Andre Onana started 34 of Manchester United’s 38 Premier League campaigns over the 2024-25 campaign and remains the club’s first choice no 1.

Hamstring injury suffered in training

Onana, though, has reportedly suffered a hamstring injury in training that is now set to rule him out of next weekend’s friendly and the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Onana could be looking at between six to eight weeks out.

