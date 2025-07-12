European giants are eyeing a move for a Leeds-linked keeper.

Serie A champions Napoli are eyeing a move for a Leeds United-linked goalkeeper who reportedly has a release clause of €19m for Italian clubs.

Leeds are understood to be keen on Torino’s giant Serbian international goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic although the YEP understands that a move for the 28-year-old has been considered unlikely.

Outlets in Italy have reported that Leeds have enquired about the availability of a goalkeeper who reportedly has a release clause slightly above €20m for non Italian-clubs.

Milinkovic-Savic, though, is believed to have a slightly lower release clause of around €19 million for Italian clubs and Serie A champions Napoli might be about to take advantage.

Italian transfer journalist Alfredo Pedulla has reported that Napoli are back in on Milinkovic-Savic who have ‘started to gather concrete information again and could decide to make a move.’

He reports that Leeds are ‘still pushing’ but that the keeper has given Napoli his preference despite preparing to wait.