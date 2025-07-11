All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding the future of Newcastle United player Sean Longstaff and Leeds United’s interest

Leeds United have firmly turned their attention towards adding a midfielder to Daniel Farke’s squad as their return to the Premier League draws ever closer.

The likes of Ao Tanaka, Ilia Gruev and loan signing Joe Rothwell were all entrusted with leading roles in the heart of the Whites side during their successful push for the Championship title - but the latter has since returned to parent club Bournemouth before making a cut price move to Scottish giants Rangers.

There is an acceptance the Whites need to add at least one midfielder to their squad before the Premier League season gets underway with a home game against Everton in mid-August - but at least two new options could be added before the summer transfer window comes to a close on the first day of September.

The Whites have been strongly linked with a move for Hoffenheim star Anton Stach after he impressed throughout a two-year stint with the Bundesliga club and his power and aggression is said to have captured the attention of the scouting team at Elland Road. However, there appears to be work to do before an agreement can be found after reports in Germany revealed Hoffenheim will only consider offers above the £17 million mark and that could even be the start of a bidding war with several other clubs said to be considering a move.

The main talking point of this week has been the Leeds’ latest attempts to secure the signing of Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff, who is believed to have been on the Whites radar for over a year and was mentioned as a possible target throughout last season.

What do we know about Leeds United’s interest in Sean Longstaff?

Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff is reportedly of interest to Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

As mentioned, Longstaff is a not a new target on the Whites radar and their interest has been in place for some time. Despite previous reports of bids being lodged throughout last season, it appears the first serious attempts to persuade Newcastle to authorise a deal for their academy product have come in recent days and weeks. Reports earlier this week stated Leeds made an offer worth an initial £10 million and a further £2 million could follow in add-ons. However, this offer was rejected after some consideration.

What do we know about Leeds United’s stance after Newcastle United rejected their offer for Sean Longstaff?

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 12: Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, applauds the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United FC and Preston North End FC at Elland Road on April 12, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Although no public comment has been made following the Magpies decision to reject the latest offer for Longstaff, the YEP understands the Elland Road hierarchy are taking their time before deciding their next move. There have been suggestions Leeds are ‘considering their options’ over their pursuit of Longstaff but could revisit their interest in the Newcastle midfielder over the coming weeks. However, there are also other targets on their list and there have been links with Hoffenheim’s Anton Stach and Sheffield United star Gustavo Hamer.

What has Eddie Howe said about Sean Longstaff’s future at Newcastle United?

Sean Longstaff has been linked with a move away from Newcastle United | Getty Images

The Magpies squad returned to training earlier this week and, as yet, Howe has not spoken to the media about Longstaff’s future at the club or any other of his players that are believed to be attracting interest from elsewhere. However, we can look back to some Howe quotes from the final month of last season when he opened up on the midfielder’s future at St James Park.

Speaking in April, the Magpies boss said of the midfielder: “His role is to be ready to play, be ready to come on, and I've trusted him in big games where he has come on and played his part. His long-term future is slightly more unclear but behind the scenes Sean has been good. I don't have to motivate him. He should motivate himself - he is here representing the club he loves. He has to be ready to take his chance when it comes.

“Any train of thought that I have to - I can't do that for all 25 players. But Sean is motivated. He has been brilliant behind the scenes, he is training well and he's got undoubted qualities. He also has a contract for next year. The control is very much in his hands as to what he wants to do for his long-term future. And we are certainly delighted to have him. He's got our utmost respect - he's been a brilliant servant to the football club. He's still a very valued member of the squad with a big part to play."

What has Sean Longstaff said about his future at Newcastle United?

TARGET: Leeds United are interested in Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff but have alternatives in midfield (Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Again, very little. The Magpies academy graduate is yet to publicly comment on any interest from Leeds or his own stance on his future at Newcastle - and he is unlikely to do so anytime soon. There have been reports Longstaff is open to a move to Elland Road and is keen to allow his hometown club to receive a fee for his services, rather than lose the midfielder on a free transfer when his current contract comes to a close next summer. Longstaff has returned to training with Newcastle this week after putting in extra sessions with former Sunderland youngster Andrew Cartwright in recent weeks.