An immediate impact followed a decision taken on a Leeds transfer target.,

Leeds United transfer target Sean Longstaff made an immediate impact upon being handed a start in Newcastle United’s first pre-season friendly.

Leeds are hoping to sign 27-year-old Magpies midfielder Longstaff ahead of the club’s Premier League return and the Whites have seen three bids for his services rejected.

Longstaff - who is out of contract next summer - is understood to be open to a move this summer having suffered for recent game time for Eddie Howe’s side.

Longstaff, though, who returned to pre-season training with the club on Monday, made an immediate impact upon Howe taking the decision to start the player in the club’s first pre-season friendly.

Incoming signing watched on

The Magpies took on Carlisle United in a behind-closed-doors friendly and Longstaff got himself on the scoresheet along with Joelinton, Jacob Murphy and Ben Parkinson as his side recorded a 4-0 success.

Howe fielded a different XI in each half and Longstaff netted his side’s first goal of the game with a strike from distance, watched by incoming Magpies signing Anthony Elanga on the sidelines.

Elanga’s move from Nottingham Forest was completed on Friday night.