Immediate impact as decision is taken with Leeds United transfer target with incoming signing present
Leeds United transfer target Sean Longstaff made an immediate impact upon being handed a start in Newcastle United’s first pre-season friendly.
Leeds are hoping to sign 27-year-old Magpies midfielder Longstaff ahead of the club’s Premier League return and the Whites have seen three bids for his services rejected.
Longstaff - who is out of contract next summer - is understood to be open to a move this summer having suffered for recent game time for Eddie Howe’s side.
Longstaff, though, who returned to pre-season training with the club on Monday, made an immediate impact upon Howe taking the decision to start the player in the club’s first pre-season friendly.
Incoming signing watched on
The Magpies took on Carlisle United in a behind-closed-doors friendly and Longstaff got himself on the scoresheet along with Joelinton, Jacob Murphy and Ben Parkinson as his side recorded a 4-0 success.
Howe fielded a different XI in each half and Longstaff netted his side’s first goal of the game with a strike from distance, watched by incoming Magpies signing Anthony Elanga on the sidelines.
Elanga’s move from Nottingham Forest was completed on Friday night.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.