Leeds United have already seen one offer rejected for the striker.

Fulham have sent a stern hands-off warning to potential Rodrigo Muniz suitors after rejecting Leeds United’s £32million bid for their striker.

The Athletic reported earlier this month on a formal offer from Elland Road, with Leeds submitting a bid worth £26m initially plus £6m of add-ons for the Brazilian striker. Fulham are thought to have outright knocked it back and it remains to be seen whether an improved number will be sent back down to Craven Cottage.

Muniz is one of just two senior strikers in Marco Silva’s squad - the other being last season’s top-scorer Raul Jimenez - and as such, Fulham aren’t expected to sanction a sale any time soon. And that sentiment is now reported by Sky Sports, who claim Craven Cottage chiefs have ‘no intention’ of letting the 24-year-old leave.

The report insists Muniz is simply not for sale, with the striker set to remain an important part of Silva’s squad for next season. The physical No.9 has a year left on his current contract but, as is common practice, Fulham have the option to extend it by a further 12 months - they did exactly that with the contracts of Jimenez, Adama Traore and Harry Wilson last month.

Due to that contract situation and Fulham’s apparent financial stability, it appears they are under no obligation to cash in on Muniz and therefore hold all the cards. The Evening Standard reported last week that only an offer deemed too good to turn down will be considered, similar to when Bayern Munich paid £45m for midfielder Joao Palhinha last summer.

Do Leeds United have other striker targets?

With Fulham’s stance on Muniz looking firm, Leeds might soon be tempted to look elsewhere but as of yet, credible links to other strikers have been few and far between. Daniel Farke has already welcomed free agent Lukas Nmecha through the door following the expiration of his Wolfsburg contract, with another frontman expected to follow.

Sky Sports reported on interest in Beto back in May but Leeds would be expected to face similar issues as they are with Muniz. The Guinea-Bissau international is currently the only senior striker contracted beyond this month at Everton, with teammate Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s future uncertain, and he has two years left on his deal.

There have also been reports of interest in Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson, who looks set to become a free agent, but after already welcoming Nmecha through the door Leeds will be expected to spend decent money on a clear first-choice No.9. Italian media have linked Lecce’s Nikola Krstović with a possible £25m move to Elland Road but the YEP understands those claims to be wide of the mark.

Leeds still have over seven weeks to recruit a striker in time for their 2025/26 Premier League opener against Everton, with a further fortnight after that first game until the transfer window closes on September 1. They are also expected to recruit in other positions including goalkeeper, left-back, central midfield and out wide.