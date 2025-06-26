Leeds United were fleetingly linked with the attacking midfielder earlier this summer.

Middlesbrough midfielder Finn Azaz is keen to prove himself at the ‘highest level’ amid fleeting links with Leeds United and two other Premier League clubs.

A pair of reports from national newspapers in Azaz’s native Ireland suggested Leeds held an interest in the attacking midfielder, who was one of only three Championship players to register double figures for goals and assists last season. The Boro talisman registered 23 direct goal contributions in total with top-flight pair Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

It remains to be seen if Leeds are actually interested in Azaz, with the list of reported Elland Road targets growing every day - a large number of which have either been untrue or exaggerated in some way. But an impressive season at the Riverside will certainly have attracted Premier League eyes and while the 24-year-old is perfectly happy at Boro, he recently suggested he could be open to a top-flight move.

“I’m playing at a high level now,” Azaz said, as quoted by Leeds Live, when quizzed on Premier League links. “The Championship is a really competitive league and it’s a really good league. I think it’s ranked sixth or seventh in Europe. I’ve got a contract with Boro of course, my focus is on pre-season at the moment.

“I’m really happy at my club. I’ve had a great year. I’ve got a lot of respect for everyone at the club and it’s been amazing for me the last 18 months here. I had a great season personally so obviously I want to keep developing and my ambition is to play at the highest level. Whether that be the Premier League or going abroad, I want to play at the highest level.

“I’m fully aware that there’s a lot of Premier League players in the Irish team and I’m looking at the World Cup qualifiers and the World Cup next summer. I’m fully aware that you want to be playing against the best players week in, week out, to be in the best position possible for the World Cup qualifiers. It’s a massive step up but I want to be playing at the highest level and I’ve got to prove myself at the highest level to show that I can play at that highest level."

Are Leeds United close to any more signings?

Leeds have already welcomed two new players through the door just 10 days after the opening of the full summer transfer window. Free agent striker Lukas Nmecha’s arrival from VfL Wolfsburg was officially announced earlier this month and after a drawn out final process, Jaka Bijol became a Whites player on Monday.

The 26-year-old Slovenian international put pen to paper on a five-year deal at Elland Road, following the agreement of a £15million fee for the Udinese man. Leeds have tabled at least one bid elsewhere, namely RC Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra, but as things stand there isn’t believed to be anything imminent.

That bid for Diarra is evidence enough that Leeds want central midfield reinforcements, while a first-choice No.9 is expected to follow Nmecha. Daniel Farke is also expected to welcome top-level additions at goalkeeper, No.10, left-back and winger before the September 1 deadline.