Leeds United have been linked with a move for Lecce striker Nikola Krstovic.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites are not understood to be in talks for Serie A forward Krstovic, despite reports to the contrary in Italy.

A Montenegrin international, Krstovic scored 11 times and laid on a further five assists for the southern Italian club last season who only managed 27 league goals as a team but remained in the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lecce narrowly avoided relegation, largely due to Krstovic's double figures hit-rate. Subsequently, the striker has been subject of transfer interest from across Europe during the early part of this summer's window.

Leeds, however, are not understood to be one of the clubs in for the 25-year-old at this stage. The Whites added Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer last weekend but remain in the hunt for a centre-forward with reports indicating Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz is among their targets.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claimed Leeds and Lecce were close to agreeing a fee for Krstovic and engaged in 'advanced talks'. The YEP understands no such talks have taken place, although Krstovic is expected to leave Lecce this summer with sufficient interest in Italy. Reports on the continent indicate he is valued at £25 million by last season's 17th-place finishers.

Bijol latest

Meanwhile, Leeds have been working to finalise a deal for Udinese defender Jaka Bijol this week. The YEP understands he underwent a medical at Thorp Arch on Wednesday as the two clubs drew closer to a final agreement.