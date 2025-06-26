Leeds United have been regularly linked with the midfielder.

Sean Longstaff appears keen to get a head start in pre-season amid ongoing transfer links to Leeds United, with the midfielder posting a video of his summer work on social media.

Longstaff has regularly been named as a possible target for Leeds, with Daniel Farke keen to improve the physicality of his current midfield crop while also recruiting Premier League experience. The 27-year-old is into the final year of his Newcastle United contract and could look to move on in search of more regular football, having fallen behind Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes in the pecking order.

Recent reports suggest Leeds and potential rivals Everton have both ‘parked’ interest in Longstaff for now, with the former known to have tabled at least one offer for fellow midfielder Habib Diarra of RC Strasbourg. Elland Road chiefs see the Senegal international as a less likely pursuit, however, with others on the shortlist potentially more attainable.

It remains to be seen whether interest in Longstaff will be reignited but with his future uncertain and Premier League clubs interested, the dynamic midfielder is clearly keen to make a good impression. In a video uploaded to Instagram in collaboration with NE Coaching Co, the Magpies man is seen getting put through his paces at the training pitches of Cochrane Park in Newcastle two weeks before his side’s official return to pre-season on July 7.

Alongside the video post, Ne Coaching Co wrote: “An absolute pleasure for us to have Sean Longstaff along for a session this morning! Great to see him putting in the graft ahead of pre-season getting going”.

Sean Longstaff following the example of Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford

An early return will do Longstaff no harm in the eyes of potential suitors, with the midfielder showing his dedication to improve despite the lack of regular action on offer at Newcastle. All in all, he started just eight Premier League games last season and with a busy summer expected at St James’ Park, he could be pushed further to the fringes.

While all top-level professional footballers will be working hard to keep themselves fit in the off-season, it’s reassuring to see effort put in before official pre-season starts. And it’s something Leeds fans have seen with a fringe player of their own, striker Patrick Bamford.

The 31-year-old wasted little time getting back into the groove earlier this summer, posting a similar video to Longstaff at the end of May, just a few weeks after Leeds’ open-top bus title parade. Bamford struggled with injury again during the 2024/25 campaign but appears to be laying the groundwork for a season in which he can be readily available.

Similarly to Newcastle, Leeds are expected back for pre-season around the second week of July and having played no June international football, Bamford will likely be among that first group to return. He and his teammates will then head to Stockholm in mid-July for their opening summer friendly against Manchester United, with games against Villarreal and AC Milan to follow.