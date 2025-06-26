A Leeds United summer transfer target has opened up on his Premier League ambitions and a desire to leave his current club.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The YEP reported last week that Gabriel Gudmundsson is one of the left-backs Leeds have taken an interest in as they look to fill a problem position for Daniel Farke. From July 1 Farke will have just one player capable of playing in that role remaining in his squad. Both Junior Firpo and Sam Byram will be out of contract with the latter yet to come to an agreement on a new deal and Firpo expected to rejoin Real Betis. That leaves Isaac Schmidt, who barely featured in the Championship last season and appeared to be viewed as more of a winger than a defender by Farke.

Gudmundsson has a year remaining on his contract at Ligue 1 side Lille and so anticipated that there would be rumours over his future this summer. His interview with Swedish outlet Hallandsposten will do little to quieten the noise around him. Speaking during a holiday back at home after linking up with the international team for the post-season fixtures, the defender openly addressed the links to Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds transfer target opens up

“I have been at Lille for four years and have one year left on my contract, so it is entirely reasonable that there is speculation,” he said.

“It has gone very well for me so it is no secret that things can happen this summer. I have ambitions to take a step, and we will see what happens.

"I can only say that [Leeds] is a good team that plays in the Premier League, a league and a country where I also have an ambition to one day play considering that I grew up watching that league. It’s a league that I appreciate very much.”

Social media speculation that Gudmundsson had been spotted at Thorp Arch this summer turned out to be nothing more than ghost stories that he is happy to deny

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can say that much that is not true," he said. “I’m on holiday and have spent my two weeks after the national team here at home. I was very clear with both Lille and my agent that I am focusing on the national team and then I have a holiday. It is very important for me to be able to switch off completely and be able to recharge for the upcoming season.”

Gudmundsson is not alone on Leeds' left-back shortlist for the summer transfer window, but if they are to press ahead and bring him to English football there are reassurances that will help. Laying out the blueprint for an attractive proposal he said: “There are boxes that I like to check off. First and foremost, you should enjoy yourself, then I think you play your best football. You want to feel prioritised by a club. You also want to feel that there is a lot of competition in the league and that the club has a goal and clarity in what they want. That is very important, then the financial stuff comes a bit in second place. It is a lot of fun going forward regardless of what happens, so I am very excited about it.”