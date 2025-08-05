Leeds United still hold out hope of securing a deal for Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz.

Atalanta have added Leeds United target Rodrigo Muniz to their own transfer shortlist following the departure of top-scorer Mateo Retegui, according to reports in Italy.

Muniz remains a target for Leeds, who will use the remaining four weeks of the transfer window to try and bolster Daniel Farke’s attacking options. Elland Road chiefs saw a £32m bid for the striker rejected by Fulham earlier this summer but retain hope their ‘not for sale’ stance could soften if a No.9 arrives at Craven Cottage.

Leeds have enjoyed success when remaining patient in previous windows but risk falling short in a priority position, with competition now seemingly intensifying for Muniz. Reports last week suggested Newcastle United had made an ‘informal enquiry’ regarding the Brazilian, albeit other options appear higher up on their shortlist.

But now reports from Italy claim Atalanta could emerge as a rival, with Sky Sports Italy journalist Gianluca Di Marzio naming the Fulham man on a list of options being considered to replace Retegui. Last season’s 25-goal Serie A top-scorer joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah earlier this summer for a whopping £56m, the highest ever fee for an Italian player.

The Bergamo-based club are now weighing up options to replace Retegui, with Muniz named on a three-man shortlist alongside Genk’s Tolu Arokodare and Nikola Krstovic of Lecce. The latter had been fleetingly linked with a move to Elland Road earlier this summer but the YEP reported at the time those suggestions were wide of the mark.

As per Di Marzio’s report, Atalanta are yet to make an approach for any of the aforementioned names, with none of the trio out in front when it comes to preferred targets. But with the Serie A side now flush with cash from the Retegui sale, they could provide genuine competition for Leeds if they turn to Muniz.

Atalanta could provide genuine competition for Leeds United

By even matching Leeds’ rejected bid of £32m, Atalanta would break their transfer record of £26m spent on forward El Bilal Toure but that doesn’t rule them out by any means. Only last week the Whites missed out on Igor Paixão when Marseille matched their €35m offer, surpassing their own biggest-ever outlay in the process.

Atalanta have brought in almost £70m this summer and that number could increase significantly if the £45m-rated Ademola Lookman is sold, leaving Gian Piero Gasperini’s side with more than enough to battle Leeds for Muniz. Elland Road chiefs will hope the Italian side look elsewhere as increased competition will only embolden Fulham regarding their price-tag as well.

Leeds have got just under two weeks until their Premier League season kicks off at home to Everton on Monday August 18, although Daniel Farke admitted last weekend his squad might not be fully complete in time. That is completely normal, with two further weeks from that night until the window shuts, but it’s not an ideal situation.

Recruitment further back is considered to have been largely positive, with key priorities boxed off at goalkeeper, centre-back and central midfield. But difference-makers like Muniz will be what turns a good window into a great one for Leeds.