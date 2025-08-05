Leeds United have made enquiries regarding the Leicester City man.

Leicester City could be forced into selling prized assets such as Bilal El Khannouss in a bid to balance the books following relegation, according to reports.

El Khannouss in particular is the subject of transfer interest from Elland Road, with the YEP reporting last week that Leeds had made enquiries regarding the attacking midfielder. Recruitment chiefs are keen to close out a strong summer window by adding difference-makers in attack and have been made to move on from Igor Paixão.

Reports elsewhere revealed the presence of a £24.5million release clause, which in theory would give Leicester little choice as to where El Khannouss might end up, but there have also been suggestions it will expire in mid-August. If no one triggers it before that deadline, the Foxes will have power to negotiate once again.

Sky Sports now report on Leicester’s financial situation following relegation, with the 2015/16 Premier League champions facing a possible nine-point deduction for alleged PSR breaches. King Power chiefs are looking to offload a number of fringe players but will also need to cash in on some of their top performers, of which El Khannouss is certainly one.

The report names Leicester’s Moroccan international alongside goalkeeper Mads Hermansen and winger Abdul Fatawu as three players who are being ‘courted’ by Premier League clubs, with the likelihood being at least one will leave. Hermansen is reportedly a target for West Ham while Leeds are not the only side likely to be keen on El Khannouss.

Sky Sports add that Leicester ‘will hold out for big money’ if indeed they do cash in, although a release clause would effectively remove that power when it comes to El Khannouss. Prospective suitors will need to act quickly if they want to avoid negotiations, however, with the supposed deadline less than two weeks away.

Hermansen, Fatawu and El Khannouss all started last weekend as Leicester City beat Fiorentina 2-0 in their final pre-season friendly, albeit that suggests little when it comes to potential exits. The Foxes’ 2025/26 campaign gets underway against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday and Leeds target El Khannouss could well feature again.

There will still be three weeks left of the transfer window, however, and if reports are true Leeds and others will still have a week to trigger El Khannouss’ release clause. After that, the power returns to Leicester who would then be able to negotiate a fee.

That is still plenty of time for Leeds to get their marquee attackers through the door but having tabled bids north of £30m for a winger and striker - Igor Paixão and Rodrigo Muniz, respectively - there is an expectation players of such quality will arrive and any failure to match that expectation will be met with difficult questions.

The overriding belief is that Leeds have recruited well through goalkeeper, defence and midfield, with a clear strategy to bring in experience and physicality while not compromising on technical quality. But additions further forward could, quite simply, prove the difference between relegation and survival come May.