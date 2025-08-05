The Leeds United transfer target was officially unveiled as a Marseille player on Monday.

Igor Paixão insists Marseille is a ‘very special’ club for everyone after deciding to snub Leeds United in favour of joining the French giants.

Paixão was officially unveiled as a Marseille player on Monday evening following the agreement of a €35million deal with Feyenoord. That successful offer matched the number Leeds had put on the table and with the Dutch side ready to accept either, it was left up to the player to decide on his next destination.

Leeds went on the offensive while out in Germany, with several calls made to Paixão and his agents from the likes of Adam Underwood, Daniel Farke and even Brazilian compatriot Lucas Perri, who himself had only just signed. But the winger chose France and his camp informed the YEP Marseille’s ability to offer Champions League football helped sway a ‘very difficult’ personal and family decision.

Paixão flew into southern France towards the end of last week and completed his mandatory medical tests ahead of signing a five-year contract at the Stade Velodrome. And the 25-year-old was officially unveiled in front of the media for a press conference on Monday evening.

“That's an easy question,” Paixão responded when quizzed on his motivation to join Marseille. “OM is a club with values. It's very special for me, for everyone. I want to give my all, all my values. It's a big responsibility, and I think we're going to do something very great.

“I'm happy, I always want to give my all on the pitch. I want to leave everything on the pitch for this club, even my blood. There's great promise for this season, we have to respond with determination in training and in matches.”

Paixão is currently out injured and would have likely missed Leeds’ opening-weekend Premier League fixture against Everton, had he decided on a move to Elland Road. On his recovery, the Brazilian added. “I feel good. I can't wait to get back and help the team. I want to be back on the pitch at the Orange Vélodrome. I want to make assists, score goals, and help the team.”

Where do Leeds United go after Igor Paixão?

Leeds have now moved on from Paixão, who was considered a ‘stretch target’ after initially being deemed unavailable earlier this summer, with recruitment chiefs hard at work identifying their next marquee target. The Whites have been linked with interest in Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss, for whom the YEP understands an enquiry has been made.

Club sources insist, however, there is no rush to make a statement signing and they will not be reactive to the emotion of missing out on Paixão. They will instead return to the process of putting names to Daniel Farke and scoping out the terms of potential moves elsewhere.

Leeds have just under four weeks to conclude their transfer business and two weeks until Everton arrive at Elland Road on Monday August 18. Alongside a marquee winger, they are expected to sign a first-choice striker and could do with cover at full-back.