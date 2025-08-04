Leeds United's Premier League campaign is just two weeks away but it could be longer before transfer business is complete.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Leeds United and many others, there are almost two transfer deadlines this summer. September 1 is when the window officially closes but Premier League football gets underway next week, and there is little time to waste in this highly competitive division.

Since Leeds’ very public pursuit of Igor Paixão ended last week, it’s been quiet. A little too quiet for some. Recruitment chiefs won’t only have focused on the Brazilian during that saga and nor will they have gone back to square one after missing out, but club sources insist there is also no rush to bend to emotion, make a quickfire statement and get the next man in now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sections of the fanbase will feel different and the teamsheet for Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Villarreal did little to allay outside concerns, with five first-team players out injured. Leeds were solid again but lacking star quality in attack, where they know marquee signings are needed.

“We know we're not ready for Premier League level,” Farke admitted after the draw. “We've proven today we can be ready for one game. I know our key people are trying everything to add these additions as quick as possible. It's just two weeks away from the first game.

“I can't guarantee that for the first game everything is fully ready and each player up to 100 per cent but we have to make sure that after the first international break we have a competitive squad for the Premier League. Being able to grind out results for one or two games, we've proven this today, but we know we need to add to the squad and everyone is fully aware.”

Leeds have two weeks until Everton arrive at Elland Road and in an ideal world, Farke would welcome marquee signings at left-wing and striker in good time to feature. He might even get the full-back cover needed to insure against Jayden Bogle’s hip flexor issue. But it’s not an ideal world and the importance is on getting these signings right, rather than getting them now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get all your Leeds United news for just £1! Join Graham Smyth and the team as they bring you exclusive coverage from Leeds United’s pre-season, from transfer news to Premier League build-up. Don’t miss out on this limited time offer - subscribe today to be a part of the action.

If the right man in either marquee position is not currently available, then Leeds appear happy to wait. They waited for Paixão’s wage demands to fall into a bracket they deemed affordable and would have been patient as he recovered from injury. They waited last summer for Manor Solomon - their Championship difference-maker - to become available on loan. And in 2020 they waited until after the season had started before signing Raphinha.

Leeds United waited on Raphinha and got their reward

His £17million arrival from Stade Rennais was confirmed two days after a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City on October 3, Leeds’ fourth Premier League game of a Covid-affected season. A first start didn’t arrive until November 22, gameweek nine. The Brazilian started 26 of 38 total games but still contributed six goals and nine assists, so often proving the difference maker.

Leeds would have considered alternative targets to Raphinha earlier that summer, and could well have had a winger through the door and ready to go for that 4-3 opener at Liverpool. But they waited. They waited for the door to open on a true match-winner and got their reward.

49ers Enterprises have since gone from minority to majority shareholders but also showed patience in holding out for Solomon last summer, who started just one game before breaking into the first-team for good in November. He went on to register 10 goals and 12 assists as Leeds claimed the Championship title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The preference for everyone involved, of course, would have been to get the right players in and get them in early, and in positions further back that happened. Jaka Bijol and Anton Stach have already proven to be real ceiling-raisers, with Lucas Perri expected to have a similar impact.

In attack it hasn’t quite worked out that way. Leeds have had to wait, and they might have to wait a little longer, maybe even beyond Everton, Arsenal and Newcastle United. Get the right man and it’s an impressive strategy. Get it wrong and questions will have to be asked.