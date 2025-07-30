Leeds United have already seen a bid rejected for the Fulham striker and could now face fresh competition.

Leeds United target Rodrigo Muniz has emerged as a possible option for Newcastle United as they plan for the possibility of life after Alexander Isak.

Star striker Isak is currently absent from Newcastle’s pre-season campaign having told St James’ Park chiefs he is keen to explore other options this summer. The Swedish international remains a target for Liverpool, who earlier this month also plucked Hugo Ekitike from the Magpies’ grasp in a £79million deal.

That has left Eddie Howe without a first-choice No.9 for pre-season and Newcastle are widely expected to go big, with links to the likes of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Brentford frontman Yoane Wissa. But now the Daily Mail report known Leeds target Muniz has been discussed as a potential option.

The national outlet claims an ‘informal enquiry’ has been made as Newcastle scope out multiple striker options, determined not to miss out on a first-choice No.9 entirely. The report adds that ‘no high-level talks have taken place’ but discussions have centred around a potential fee of £40m.

That is £8m more than the bid Leeds saw rejected by Fulham earlier this summer, with their public stance being that the 24-year-old is not for sale. And while this fresh report of a £40m fee suggests Craven Cottage chiefs have their price, competition from a club like Newcastle will certainly reduce the chance of a move to Elland Road.

Muniz is not the only striker target named, however, and Newcastle are known to be further down the line regarding other options. They are actively pursuing a move for Sesko, albeit there is a feeling he would prefer Manchester United, while an opening £25m bid for Wissa has been rejected by Brentford.

Wissa has refused to train with his Brentford teammates in a bid to force a move but after losing manager Thomas Frank, captain Christian Norgaard and talisman Bryan Mbuemo the Bees are understandably reluctant to sell. The Daily Mail also name Ollie Watkins and Nicolas Jackson as potential alternatives, although Muniz is a better fit age-wise, given they previously wanted 23-year-old Ekitike.

Should they turn attention to Muniz, it would present a major challenge for Leeds and possibly a repeat of their failed Igor Paixão pursuit. A number of Elland Road chiefs - and even new signing Lucas Perri - spoke with the Brazilian last weekend as hope of a move grew, only for Marseille to match the Whites’ bid and the player to pick Champions League football in France.

Despite seeing their opening offer knocked back, Leeds have retained hope a move for Muniz could materialise later in the window - as happened with Paixão - if Fulham bring in a striker of their own. But added competition for the Brazilian, particularly from clubs like Newcastle who are competing in Europe, is likely to dent their chances.

As things stand, Leeds have just two readily available strikers in Joel Piroe and free agent arrival Lukas Nmecha, both of whom have looked sharp in pre-season. Farke has informed Patrick Bamford he is not in next season’s plans while Mateo Joseph has told the club he wants to pursue a move to Spain.