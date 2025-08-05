Focus at Leeds United isn't only on incoming transfers with a handful of fringe players likely to leave.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United appear close to sending Joe Gelhardt back out on loan amid reports of advanced talks with Hull City.

Hull Live reported on Tuesday morning a season-long switch could be concluded as early as this week, with Gelhardt keen on returning to the club he joined temporarily in January, scoring five goals in 20 Championship appearances. New Tigers boss Sergej Jakirovic is also thought to have been impressed by the 23-year-old’s performances during his previous spell at the MKM Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gelhardt has not featured in Leeds’ pre-season campaign and looks set to be the first of several fringe players to leave before the September 1 transfer deadline. Below, the YEP takes a look at what lies ahead for the other likely departures.

Patrick Bamford

The 31-year-old’s pre-season campaign so far has been alongside Gelhardt for the Under-21s, with no place in Farke’s plans for next season. The manager himself confirmed as much while out in Germany, insisting he cannot offer Bamford the first-choice striker role he deserves.

Exactly where he goes remains to be seen, with the experienced striker on high wages for someone who failed to start a single Championship game last season. But Leeds will be keen to get those wages off the books and with only a few years of his career likely remaining, Bamford will be desperate to play as much as possible while he still can.

Mateo Joseph

Another who is not currently in Farke’s plans for next season, albeit for very different reasons. Joseph went against his manager’s recommendation by deciding not to join his teammates in Germany and has informed the club of his desire to leave, preferring a move to Spain in search of more regular football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get all your Leeds United news for just £1! Join Graham Smyth and the team as they bring you exclusive coverage from Leeds United’s pre-season, from transfer news to Premier League build-up. Don’t miss out on this limited time offer - subscribe today to be a part of the action.

Farke said he will not stand in Joseph's way but at present, no one has met Leeds’ price-tag and so Joseph remains contracted to the Whites. Perhaps the heavily-linked Real Betis stump up the necessary cash before September 1, or maybe the 21-year-old leaves on loan initially with hope his market value can increase further with a few goals abroad.

Isaac Schmidt

Like Bamford, Schmidt also failed to start a Championship game last season and struggled to make an impact during his first campaign at Elland Road, despite always looking relatively tidy when on the pitch. The 24-year-old looked rusty against Villarreal on Saturday, admittedly his first pre-season game following a calf injury.

Recent reports suggest Schmidt has already agreed personal terms in principle to join Werder Bremen on loan, reuniting with Max Wober. Leeds, however, aren’t expected to sanction any kind of move until a replacement is found, given the Swiss international and Sam Byram are all Farke has as cover for Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson at full-back.

Sam Greenwood

The attacking midfielder has played a grand total of 53 minutes under Daniel Farke, with the vast majority of his last two years spent on loan at Middlesbrough and then Preston North End. Despite contributing with goals and assists on both occasions, neither Championship club opted to trigger a release clause believed to be in the region of £1.5m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The YEP reported earlier this summer that Leeds hoped to get between £3-4m for the 23-year-old but the same was true regarding Gelhardt, and things appear to have changed on the latter. Leicester City and Sunderland were fleetingly linked with interest in Gelhardt but as of yet, there doesn’t seem to have been any serious approaches.

Darko Gyabi

Another who Leeds had hoped to get between £3-4m for earlier this summer, following an impressive second loan spell at Plymouth Argyle, albeit one that ended in relegation and injury. Gyabi underwent surgery on a groin issue back in March and is yet to feature in pre-season, either for the first-team or Under-21s alongside most of the above names.

The former Manchester City academy graduate, who Leeds signed for £5m in 2022, still has bags of potential and is only 21, with the expectation being there would be plenty of Championship interest. That is yet to emerge in reports, however, and should no one come forward regarding a permanent deal, Elland Road chiefs could be made to consider loan options.