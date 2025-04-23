Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United lost the international for free last summer.

Former Leeds United defender Robin Koch could be on the move again this summer amid reports of interest from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

Koch left Leeds permanently last summer, joining Eintracht Frankfurt as a free agent following the expiration of his Elland Road contract. The centre-back initially moved to Deutsche Bank Park on loan the previous year, having triggered a release clause in his contract following Premier League relegation, and has impressed back in his native Germany.

This season, Koch has been virtually ever-present at the heart of Eintracht’s defence, with only Arthur Theate and former Leeds teammate Rasmus Kristensen playing more than his 2,226 Bundesliga minutes. Dino Toppmoller’s side are currently third in the league and on course to qualify for next season’s Champions League, but it is one of their domestic rivals reportedly keeping tabs on Koch.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has reported on Dortmund’s interest in the defender, claiming contact has already been made while ‘further concrete talks’ are planned. Interestingly for Leeds fans is the suggestion Koch has a release clause worth between €18–20million (roughly equivalent to somewhere between £15-17m).

It remains to be seen if Dortmund would be willing to trigger that clause but should they do so, then Eintracht could end up making a significant profit on Koch, who they signed for free less than 12 months ago. News of his potential exit for an eight-figure fee will once again call into question Leeds’ contract negotiations under sporting director Victor Orta.

Leeds United relegation release clauses back in the spotlight

Koch was one of several players allowed to leave on loan following relegation, with Leeds unable to recoup any immediate funds despite losing a raft of first-team players. Virtually all of those clauses expired last summer, with only Kristensen and Jack Harrison remaining out on loan.

Leeds and Eintracht have agreed a deal for the permanent sale of right-back Kristensen this summer, with Elland Road chiefs set to earn around £7.7m if all future bonuses are met. That represents a significant reduction on the initial purchase option, believed to have been around £12m, but allows the Whites to book a profit when it comes to Profitability and Sustainability rules (PSR).

Harrison’s future is not so certain, with Everton not holding any kind of permanent option within their loan deal. The winger looked set to leave Goodison Park this summer but has worked his way back into the first-team picture under David Moyes, starting all of the last nine Premier League fixtures.

The YEP reported earlier this year on exploratory interest from the MLS, where Harrison broke through as a youngster at New York City, while Everton could also be open to permanent talks, given the 28-year-old’s improved form. A return to the fore at Elland Road does not seem likely, with Leeds already well-stocked out wide and fan sentiment towards the loan exit not particularly warm.

