Scott Parker says Burnley will set out to deprive Leeds United of a Championship title party.

Both Leeds and the Clarets clinched promotion to the Premier League on Easter Monday with two games to spare in the Championship season. Indeed it was Burnley who gave Leeds a helping hand by defeating third-placed Sheffield United 2-1 to remove the possibility of the Whites being caught by Chris Wilder's men. But Leeds, who thumped Stoke City 6-0 to put themselves on the cusp of automatic promotion, would have needed just one more point from their final two games to make it a reality in any case.

Leeds United title hopes

Speaking after watching Burnley beat the Blades to end the promotion race, Leeds captain Ethan Ampadu went on record with his desire to win the league title. The YEP understands some of Daniel Farke's squad have kept their celebrations relatively low key, out of a desire to finish with 100 points and a trophy to lift. Leeds' goal difference is 14 better than Burnley's, so victories over Bristol City at Elland Road and Plymouth Argyle away on the final day of the season would guarantee them top spot, even if the Clarets win their fixtures against QPR away and Millwall at home.

Parker knows that it would take a Leeds slip to give Burnley any chance of the title but insists that his men will be out to pip Leeds to the post.

“We’re going to go for it, that’s the aim and that’s what we’re going to do,” he told Sky Sports. “We will enjoy this moment, because this is everything that we worked for, but there’s two games left and we want to try and go for the title now and that’s exactly what our aim will be. We deserve this moment to celebrate, they’ve earned every bit of this moment to relax and have a good night.

Burnley promotion celebrations

According to the Burnley boss, their celebrations were to be kept for Monday night and then their attention would turn to a trip to Loftus Road. “We'll recover really quick," he said. "We'll enjoy tonight and then our full focus will go towards a tough game against QPR. I'm not going to even mention that. That's the last thing I want to mention tonight, because I've seen the sacrifice and the commitment every single one of these make. They need some air. They need some oxygen and they deserve it. But I'll get them back to where they need to be at the weekend.”