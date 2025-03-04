The YEP understands Leeds United winger Jack Harrison could make a return to Major League Soccer in the United States this summer.

Harrison is unlikely to make his two-year Everton loan permanent in the upcoming transfer window and is even more unlikely to be slated in Daniel Farke's plans at Elland Road following Leeds' hoped promotion back to the Premier League.

This season, the Toffees winger is yet to register a goal or assist in the top flight despite appearing 23 times for the Merseyside club.

At a crossroads in his career, an MLS return, where he broke through as a young player with New York City FC, is an increasingly viable and attractive proposition. The 28-year-old was first pick in the MLS SuperDraft back in 2016, selected by Chicago Fire and then traded for fourth round pick and a player-plus-cash deal.

He subsequently made 61 appearances for NYCFC, scoring 14 times and assisting a further 10 before joining City Football Group partner club Manchester City.

Harrison has been involved with Leeds since initially signing on loan in 2018 and prior to United's relegation in 2023, signed an extension running until 2028 which features a clause permitting him to leave on loan for each season the Whites spend outside the top flight.

It is the YEP's understanding that the player could entertain an MLS return, and while no official approaches or negotiations have taken place as yet, exploratory conversations with club representatives in the United States are understood to have taken place.

Harrison spent his formative teenage years Stateside after leaving Manchester United's academy at age 14. He represented Black Rock FC and The Manhattan Sports Club before playing college soccer for Wake Forest University, contributing 19 goals in 22 appearances.

Jack Harrison is currently on loan at Everton from Leeds United. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

A deal which would see the 28-year-old return to the US has its complications, however, as the affordability of a player who has spent five consecutive seasons in the Premier League means financing could prove an issue for interested clubs.

Some MLS franchises are well-backed, however, and recent player sales to Europe have boosted the coffers of several clubs.

In January, Atlanta United completed the signings of Middlesbrough forward Emmanuel Latte Lath and Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron for a combined fee in the region of £27.5 million. FC Cincinnati recently spent £12.5 million to sign Cercle Brugge striker Kevin Denkey who scored 66 times for the Belgian club, while Myrto Uzuni and Hirving Lozano have both joined MLS sides Austin FC and San Diego FC, for fees in excess of £10 million, ahead of the 2025 season which began on February 22.

A spokesperson for Leeds United told the YEP the player's future will be decided this summer, confirming no official approaches had been made. The player's partner is originally from Central American nation Costa Rica and is believed to divide time between the United States and England, where Harrison resides.

Fellow loan escapee Rasmus Kristensen is expected to part ways with Leeds once-and-for-all this summer after two years away from Elland Road. The Danish international spent last season with AS Roma in Italy's Serie A before joining Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the duration of 2024/25. The Bundesliga club are keen to strike a permanent deal which is widely anticipated to be completed for £5 million, potentially rising to £6.6 million with future add-ons.