Leeds United look set for a busy summer of ins and outs following their return to the Premier League.

Joe Gelhardt admits regular football will be at the heart of any decision on his future this summer with a move away from Leeds United looking likely.

Gelhardt is enjoying the benefits of consistent action on loan at Hull City and proved to be the match-winner on Monday as his side took another big step towards safety with a 2-1 win over Preston North End. The 22-year-old tucked away two second-half penalties to keep Ruben Selles’ side out the bottom three, and he is now on five for the season.

That form has encouraged Hull who want to keep Gelhardt on board next season, whether it be on loan again or permanently, and it’s hard to see Leeds standing in the way of his exit. The young forward was already on the fringes under Daniel Farke and a summer of Premier League recruitment will only increase the pool of talent above him in the pecking order.

Hull Live report Leeds will demand a ‘significant’ fee for Gelhardt, who remains under contract at Elland Road until 2027, and there is likely to be plenty of interest given his impact at the MKM Stadium. But above all, assurance over game-time will take priority for the youngster, which only increases the likelihood he won’t be playing in West Yorkshire next season.

"I wasn't playing at Leeds, and now I've got a taste of football," Gelhardt told Hull Live. "I don't want to be sitting on a bench and not playing my football. I've enjoyed it so much here, so I'd like to play football again next year. I don't know where that's going to be, but I definitely want to be playing football.

"I do love it here, getting me minutes and whatnot, so I don't know what's going to happen. Yes, definitely [enjoyed reuniting with former Wigan Athletic teammates Charlie Hughes and Kyle Joseph]. They're top lads, even all the other lads in the changing room, everyone just gets on so well, and they're all a good group of lads. There's no bad attitudes or bad personalities, everyone's really nice lads."

Leeds’ return to the Premier League has only increased the likelihood Gelhardt leaves this summer, given Farke will be wanting to strengthen the current group significantly. The young forward found himself left out of the matchday squad entirely earlier this season and with attacking reinforcements central to any recruitment plans, a return would be surprising.

But there are no hard feelings and Gelhardt remains a much-loved figure among Leeds supporters, who fondly remember his breakthrough into the first-team picture and magical moments during their previous Premier League campaign. And the Hull forward shared praise for his parent club following Monday’s thumping of Stoke City and subsequent promotion.

"That's the type of quality that they have in the team," he said of the league leaders. "To go and do that, to beat a team 6-0 in this league is crazy, so credit to them."

