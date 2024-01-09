Leeds United international signs pre-contract deal for transfer in summer
One of Leeds United's loaned out internationals has signed a pre-contract for a permanent transfer next summer.
Robin Koch has signed a pre-contract to seal a permanent switch away from Leeds United next summer, ending four years with the Whites.
German international Koch joined Leeds from SC Freiburg following United's promotion to the Premier League in August 2020 but the defender was one of several first team players holding a relegation loan-release clause.
Upon United's drop to the Championship, Koch sealed an August season-long loan switch to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt who have now announced that the 27-year-old has signed a pre-contract agreement to make the switch permanent next summer when his Whites deal expires.
Leeds paid a fee in the region of £12m to sign Koch under promotion-winning boss Marcelo Bielsa but his exit on loan helped ease the club's wage bill.
Koch will leave the club having made 77 appearances for the Whites and has signed a contract with Eintracht Frankfurt running until 2027.