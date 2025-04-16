Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rasmus Kristensen's Elland Road chapter has officially come to an end almost three years after his Leeds United journey began.

The Danish international defender moves to loan club Eintracht Frankfurt on a permanent transfer, effective at the end of the current campaign when the summer transfer window opens.

Kristensen has made 38 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga side this season with the club keen to make his stay a permanent one from early in his loan spell.

The 26-year-old joined Leeds during the summer of 2022 as then-head coach Jesse Marsch's group was strengthened with the additions of Kristensen, Marc Roca, Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams. United States international Aaronson remains the only player of the four still contracted to Leeds in light of Kristensen's sale.

Kristensen's previous club FC Red Bull Salzburg received a fee in the region of £11 million from Leeds but the right-back would only play one season of Elland Road football. Upon relegation from the Premier League in May 2023, Kristensen exercised a loan release clause, which permitted him to join a different team on loan so long as Leeds remained outside England's top flight.

Several other players such as Roca, Aaronson, Max Wober and Jack Harrison exercised similar clauses and as a result spent the 2023/24 campaign away from Elland Road.

Whilst the likes of Aaronson and Wober returned last summer intent on winning back their place and favour among Leeds supporters, Kristensen remained out on loan. Having initially joined AS Roma in Italy's Serie A for 2023/24, the Dane then joined Robin Koch's Eintracht Frankfurt for the duration of the 2024/25 season.

A statement released by Leeds on Wednesday afternoon confirming Kristensen's departure read: "Leeds United can confirm Rasmus Kristensen has signed for Eintracht Frankfurt in a permanent deal, for an undisclosed fee.

"The 27-year-old initially left for the Bundesliga outfit on loan at the start of the season and will now remain at the Deutsche Bank Park.

"He departs Elland Road having made 30 appearances, after signing during the summer of 2022."

Despite his efforts during the 2022/23 campaign when Leeds dropped out of the top flight, the manner in which Kristensen departed Elland Road on loan following relegation means he is unlikely to be remembered as a fan favourite by United supporters.

How much will Leeds earn from this transfer?

The YEP understands Leeds could receive up to €9 million (£7.7m) from the sale if all future add-on clauses are met. This allows the club to report a profit on the player from an accounting perspective with the majority of his initial transfer fee already amortised over the duration of his Leeds contract.