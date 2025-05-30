1 . Karl Darlow - 7/10

Joined for a bargain £400,000 in July 2023 and was expected to provide serious competition for Illan Meslier. That never came until last month where he was finally brought in to see out the campaign, providing a much-needed stable base to help Leeds win six of their last seven and claim the Championship title. Currently likely to stay and keep his long-term role as experienced back-up. All in all, a really smart piece of business. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire