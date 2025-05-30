Leeds United will enter their third summer transfer window under the stewardship of 49ers Enterprises next month and it is comfortably the most exciting one yet. Chairman Paraag Marathe described it as the most important window at Elland Road in decades following promotion and serious money is expected to be spent strengthening Daniel Farke’s squad.
Four transfer windows have passed under 49ers and in that time, Leeds have signed 18 first-team players from eight-figure marquee signings to mid-season free agents. Below, the YEP has rated each piece of business to get an idea of what could be to come.
1. Karl Darlow - 7/10
Joined for a bargain £400,000 in July 2023 and was expected to provide serious competition for Illan Meslier. That never came until last month where he was finally brought in to see out the campaign, providing a much-needed stable base to help Leeds win six of their last seven and claim the Championship title. Currently likely to stay and keep his long-term role as experienced back-up. All in all, a really smart piece of business. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire
2. Alex Cairns - 5/10
Hard to go higher given he hasn't played a competitive game since joining from League Two Salford City last summer. But also difficult to go too low as it's clear how much Daniel Farke values his presence in the squad. There's no doubt the positive impact he'll have had over the past 12 months. | LUFC
3. Djed Spence - 3/10
Was seen as one of the first summer's most exciting pieces of business, joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. Leeds agreed to a £1m loan fee but fitness issues hampered his temporary spell, which was cut short in January. At the time, Farke did not go into specific details but outlined the importance of players meeting his expectations on and off the pitch. Spence has since revived his career at Spurs, evidence there is a top-quality full-back there, but it simply didn't work out at Elland Road. | Getty Images
4. Connor Roberts - 4/10
The Welsh international replaced Spence in the 'on-loan full-back' slot in January last year but found himself fighting for football with Archie Gray, whose outstanding breakout campaign showed no sign of slowing. Only started two Championship games and was sidelined with injury a little too often for anybody's liking. He did kickstart the comeback in that 3-1 win over Leicester City though, and has gone on to be a crucial player for Burnley. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire
5. Jayden Bogle - 9/10
A shaky start raised some questions but Bogle has answered them emphatically, providing the kind of attacking threat from right-back that Leeds simply didn't have the previous campaign. One of seven to hit double figures for goals and assists combined last season and just absolutely brilliant to watch. £5m from Sheffield United looked like more of a bargain with every appearance and he will almost certainly remain first-choice going into the Premier League. | Getty Images
6. Isaac Schmidt - 6/10
Farke's description of the 24-year-old as a 'young, interesting player' was notable last summer, following his £2.5m arrival from St Gallen, with chances few and far between. But Schmidt has looked steady across his 14 appearances, albeit only two have been from the start. A hard one to call right now, given he has such a long career ahead. | Getty Images