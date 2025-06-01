Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford swapped the pitch for the stage last night at Kaiser Chiefs’ unforgettable homecoming gig - and fans went completely wild.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a surprise appearance that sent the crowd into a frenzy, as Bamford joined the legendary Leeds band for their hugely anticipated show at Temple Newsam.

Kaiser Chiefs took to the stage at Temple Newsam for an unforgettable homecoming gig. | Bernadette Malcolmson

The unbelievable moment came during the band’s huge homecoming performance celebrating 20 years since their debut album ‘Employment’ was released in March 2005. The record remains the biggest-selling album by any Leeds artist, packed with hits including ‘I Predict A Riot’ and ‘Oh My God’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last night, Bamford took to the stage not only with a guitar, but also with the Championship trophy, fresh off Leeds United’s glorious promotion. The impressive moment was captured and shared by former LUFC favourite Kalvin Phillips on Instagram.

Support on the night came from Razorlight, but it was the Kaiser Chiefs who stole the show. The band posted after the gig: “An incredible evening celebrating with you all.”

Fans took to social media to share their reactions from the moment Bamford appeared. One attendee wrote on X: “What a great afternoon and evening watching Kaiser Chiefs and others at Temple Newsam with my daughter yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Weather was perfect, crowd were amazing and a lot of fun was had! Cameo performance from P Bamford an absolute highlight!!”

Another fan summed up the vibe perfectly: “Kaiser Chiefs at Temple Newsam in Leeds yesterday. Great day out at what was a mini-festival more than a gig.

“Kaiser Chiefs were amazing, bringing Patrick Bamford and the Championship trophy out on stage added to a very Leeds-centric gig (so many LUFC shirts there).”