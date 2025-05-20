Leeds United are expected to spend big this summer as their Premier League return beckons.

Leeds United look set for one of their busiest and most expensive summers in recent memory amid reports they plan to raise £120million through fresh investment.

49ers Enterprises chief and Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe has already described this summer as the most important in decades, with a return to the Premier League confirmed last month after two years out. Daniel Farke’s side racked up 100 points on their way to the Championship title but few would expect the same squad to survive in the top-flight, with a raft of top-level additions needed.

Funds will not be infinite, however, and Profitability and Sustainability rules (PSR) dictate Leeds’ maximum permitted losses for next season will be £61million, due to having two of their previous three seasons in the Championship and one in the Premier League. The club will benefit from increased broadcast and commercial revenue following promotion and now The Athletic report on another significant income stream.

The report claims Leeds will issue around £120million worth of new shares in the club, which are to be bought up by existing investors - of which there are a large number of sports stars, political figures and Hollywood actors. Elland Road chiefs are said to have reached out to shareholders following confirmation of promotion last month and while some have opted against stumping up more cash, the target has been reached.

How much will Leeds United have to spend this summer?

The Athletic add that investors have been told their money will be put towards the development of Elland Road and, most pertinently ahead of the summer window, transfers. A portion of that cash influx is expected to sit alongside broadcast revenue and income from player sales - something Marathe has hinted will happen - to make up Daniel Farke’s budget, which reports suggest could top £100m.

Marathe told the Financial Times in the immediate aftermath of promotion that every available penny will be spent on transfers this summer, with first-team additions needed in multiple positions. And in an interview with the YEP and other local media once the title was won, Leeds’ chairman spoke about the importance of getting it right ahead of next season.

"You've got to nail your transfers," he said. "You've got to nail the players that come in that really fit the style of play that you want to have, that fit the club and and play together cohesively. I think that's really important. Some lessons learned from the three years when I was sitting as a vice chairman, watching us do what we did those three years. No doubt we had tremendous success in our first season in the Prem.

“But we weren't really thinking about building a plan for multiple years. We were just sort of pay as you go, fly by the seat of our pants. And I think that's probably something that those clubs [who have established themselves in the top flight], whether it be Bournemouth or Forest or Villa, they're building a multi-year plan.

“And yes, of course, it doesn't take away from anything on focusing on that one season, but it's a multi-year plan, building out a foundation. The first year is survival, not compete, it's survival, I get that. Anything more than that would be gravy, but it's building a plan and that's something that we're focused on."

