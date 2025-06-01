A Sky Sports pundit has assessed the Leeds United striker situation.

Clinton Morrison has made a Joel Piroe switch suggestion in assessing the Leeds United striker situation ahead of the club’s Premier League return.

Piroe topped the Championship goalscoring charts for the 2024-25 campaign, the Dutchman netting 19 times to help Leeds to promotion as champions.

After a two-year absence, Leeds are heading back to the country’s top flight in which 25-year-old Piroe has yet to experience a single minute of football at that level.

Having netted 73 goals from 179 Championship appearances during his career so far, Morrison believes Piroe fully deserves a crack at the Premier League but has suggested that the Whites attacker might be better in a deeper role.

Either way, ex-Crystal Palace, Birmingham City, Coventry City and Sheffield Wednesday striker Morrison believes Leeds need three or four players in every position and probably two more no 9s in order to survive.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post on behalf of Free Bets , Morrison was asked for his thoughts on Piroe and if he thought the Dutch striker could prove a hit in the Premier League.

"I think he's a very good player,” said Morrison. "I have watched Piroe a lot of times, even when he was at Swansea, and I don't think he's a natural no 9. I don't think he wants to play on the shoulders of defenders.

"I am not comparing them but when you watch a no 9 like a Haaland he doesn't care about touching the ball or getting involved or assisting, he just wants to score goals and be in the six yard box.

“I do think Leeds will need to get a no 9 or maybe a couple of no 9s”...

"In a game I watched recently, Joel Piroe played an unbelievable pass from about 40 yards and he can assist as well so I don't think he's a natural no 9 but his goal record in the Championship has been outstanding and he hasn't been given an opportunity in the Premier League.

"You need to give him that opportunity to see if he can cut it in the Premier League. I think he's a good player but I do think Leeds will need to get a no 9 or maybe a couple of no 9s.

"I know they have got the youngster Mateo Joseph who I do like a lot as well. But it's a big jump up.

"You probably need three or four players in every position to compete when you are in the Premier League and that's how hard it is in the Premier League. That's how difficult it is going to be for Leeds.

"I think Joel Piroe will do well but I don't think he's a natural no 9, I think he's no 10 and he might not play week in week out because we don't know who they are going to sign.

"But I think he deserves his opportunity to try and play in the Premier League for the season he has had this season.

“He has been outstanding and his goal record is not far off one in every two games. That's a fantastic return."