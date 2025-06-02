Leeds United and Kalvin Phillips have already written one fairytale together but as the annual round of transfer reports suggest there’s a new chapter, the YEP takes a non-fictional look at this never-ending story.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unless Kalvin Phillips also went in for a personality transplant when they did his Achilles he's exactly the kind of person Leeds United should want to sign. But that does not necessarily make him the kind of player Leeds should sign and there are tens if not hundreds of thousands of reasons why a reunion is currently rated highly unlikely by club sources.

Transfer rumours linking Phillips with Leeds United are to be expected. There is no future for him at the Etihad, Leeds are back in the Premier League, he's a Leeds-born Whites supporter who played his very best football and rose to international level under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road. Between now and the end of his career any period of uncertainty will be filled with suggestions that he's on his way back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A desire to come back is also to be expected, on the player's side. He might have picked up some medals as a Manchester City squad player but he's Leeds to his core and the last time he played regular football at anything close to his best it was in the 2021/22 season in the colours of his hometown club. In the three years that have followed he has tasted glory more by association than participation with Man City and had to swallow more frustration than his fair share. The loan to West Ham United was roundly declared 'disastrous' and last season's spell with Ipswich Town brought just 14 starts, an Achilles injury and relegation. He played in just two wins, as a substitute in both. A career that was arguably already in need of revival two years ago is now crying out for something that will rekindle Phillips' smile on the pitch. Even in the midst of that Pep Guardiola-fuelled 'overweight' debacle, Phillips had a grin the width of the West Stand as 'you're too fat to play for Leeds' rang out around him as a City substitute at Elland Road. Where better to rediscover your smile?

Leeds need top flight leadership

As a character there could be few better examples of the kind of dressing room glue Leeds will need as they attempt to survive in the Premier League, than Phillips. He was wildly popular during his time at Leeds, not just among his own people in the stands but among his peers. He transcended natural friendship groups to count just about everyone among his pals. Equally at home with the more senior 'dads' as the younger element of the squad, he grew not only in ability but in leadership during Bielsa's reign. When promotion was won, amid the celebrations in an empty Elland Road, he took it upon himself to highlight Pascal Struijk's promise, hyping up the centre-back who at that stage was being considered as a possible alternative to the 'Yorkshire Pirlo' in defensive midfield.

Struijk, of course, never did make that move out of the backline on a permanent basis but has become somewhat of a leader at Leeds United himself. He was a vice captain under Daniel Farke last season and wore the skipper's armband in Ethan Ampadu's injury absences. Those two and a handful of others boast enough appearances and senior involvement to give Farke a measure of leadership but the German is expected to want Premier League ready additions this summer. Experience and nous will be key for a squad full of players yet to prove themselves at the top level. Phillips at the very least can point to his 92 Premier League appearances and say that he's too good for the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But one of the main hurdles that would need to be cleared before a return could be possible is that his wages are too good for a side only just leaving the Championship. When he moved to Manchester City Phillips signed a life-changing deal. There are three years remaining on his contract. For a hypothetical permanent move back to Elland Road he would have to agree to give up an enormous sum of money. The kind of sum that only madness could inspire you to walk away from. A loan would be less than straightforward too because City would have to agree to pay a huge chunk of the salary, as they did when he went to Portman Road last season.

Ampadu versus Phillips

What's more, Leeds have a very good defensive midfielder in Ampadu. Ampadu is younger but just as experienced, albeit in a different way. He’s played abroad, he’s played more international football. He would back himself going toe-to-toe with Phillips when it comes to crunching tackles and long-range passes. Phillips, who will not be back on the pitch until August thanks to his aforementioned surgery, is simply not going to walk into the team ahead of Farke's captain.

Leeds have a solid box-to-box player in Ao Tanaka and mobile, defensive-minded back up in the form of Ilia Gruev. Premier League clubs cannot register more than two players on loan at any one time so would Leeds be happy to commit half of their available loan slots to a player in a position that is arguably already well covered? Throw around terms like 'fairytale return' to your heart's content but 49ers Enterprises and Farke have shown that when it comes to squad building decisions they are led by many considerations other than sentiment. They simply must get it right this summer and allocate each and every penny and pound wisely, without emotion.

You cannot and should not ever rule anything out, especially where Leeds United are concerned. Phillips isn't expected to play for Manchester City next season or indeed in any of the seasons left on his contract and will need to find football somewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is perfectly possible that Phillips will again play in the famous white shirt before his career is through. Right now at Elland Road it is considered unlikely that it will happen in the season that will see him turn 30. He's the right kind of person and some will say the right kind of player but this might not be the right time.