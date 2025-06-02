3 . Scott Parker - Burnley

Parker had nothing to say on Elland Road following Burnley's 1-0 win last season, but he did speak about the famed atmosphere during his spell in charge of Fulham back in 2020. He said: "There’s certain hostile atmospheres and environments that you can thrive off and Leeds is that place, the fans are superb up there so you can look at [an empty stadium during Covid] both ways. You can look at it in that it could take the edge off them [Leeds], but at the same time you could look at it the other way that sometimes it’s those hostile environments that you want to go into and can make the difference." | Danny Lawson/PA Wire