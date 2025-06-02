Leeds United have been linked with interest in the Newcastle United goalkeeper.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gabby Agbonlahor believes reported Leeds United target Nick Pope is up there with the best shot-stopping goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Pope is the latest goalkeeper to be linked with a move to Elland Road amid uncertainty over his role as first-choice at Newcastle United. The Daily Mail reported on Sunday night that Leeds were among a number of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the 33-year-old, with Daniel Farke keen to sign a new No.1 after dropping Illan Meslier towards the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England international Pope has been Newcastle’s No.1 for three years but Eddie Howe’s side are set to revive interest in Burnley’s James Trafford, who is believed to have agreed personal terms on a move to St James’ Park 12 months ago before a deal fell through. That would effectively open the door for the Leeds target to leave, with Martin Dubravka keeping his role as back-up.

Leeds appear to be keen on prioritising experience between the posts this summer and Pope will certainly provide that, having been a first-choice Premier League goalkeeper for seven seasons at Newcastle and Burnley. And with Farke’s side likely to face a much higher volume of shots against superior opposition, Agbonlahor’ s verdict shows exactly why Elland Road chiefs appear to be eyeing the Magpies man.

“Where are Newcastle going to go then?” Agbonlahor asked on talkSPORT. “Who have Newcastle got their eyes on? Because, yes he’s not the best with his feet in playing out from the back, but shot-stopping he’s up there as the top three or four ‘keepers in the Premier League.

“It’s got to be a great effort to get past Pope, but Leeds have to make a decision, Meslier is not going to be number two even, it looks like, so it’s a statement signing for them for sure, but I’m just thinking ‘what have Newcastle got lined up?’ Pope, outstanding ‘keeper, I’m sure Leeds would love to sign him, but if I’m Newcastle I’m not letting that one [go].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

Jeff Stelling verdict on ‘interesting’ Leeds United approach

Pope is the latest example of Leeds looking for Premier League experience, particularly in such a high-pressure position, with previous links to the likes of Liverpool back-up Caoimhin Kelleher, Wolves’ Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale of Southampton. Farke’s side are likely to be fighting to survive next season and so that top-flight know-how could prove crucial.

Reports have suggested Farke could have anywhere between £100-150million to spend this summer, with a significant churn of players expected in West Yorkshire. Chairman Paraag Marathe has also hinted some first-team or fringe squad members could be sold in a bid to raise funds for further investment.

Agbonlahor’s talkSPORT co-host Jeff Stelling was also impressed by the link to Pope, who previous reports have suggested could be available for around £10m. “It’s interesting in the approach that Leeds are taking isn’t it?” Stelling added. “Big turnaround of players at Elland Road and they’re going to look at experience.”

Your next Leeds United read: Transfer balance 49ers must strike as Kelleher deal highlights Premier League issue