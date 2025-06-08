Rarely seen Leeds United player makes impressive return as new chance opens amid international boss backing

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 8th Jun 2025, 10:50 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2025, 11:03 BST

A rarely seen Whites player has received a big fresh boost.

Leeds United defender Max Wober has received a welcome boost after strong boss backing on international duty.

Wober had not started a game since lining up in United’s Championship clash at Hull City on January 4 but the 27-year-old was still named in boss Ralf Rangnick’s Austria side for June’s internationals.

The Whites defender was then named in the starting line up for Saturday evening’s World Cup qualifier at home to Romania and the centre-back helped his side to a 2-1 success.

Austrian media served up praise for Wober’s display as the Leeds man came through 69 minutes before being taken off, reportedly due to ongoing muscular issues.

Another big chance for Wober and Austria will present itself on Tuesday evening with another World Cup qualifier at minnows San Marino.

