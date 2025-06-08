Leeds United have reportedly enquired about the Premier League striker.

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Rodrigo Muniz and recent comments from Fulham boss Marco Silva make it easy to understand why there will be interest.

The Athletic reported over the weekend on links to Muniz, with Leeds believed to have made ‘enquiries’ regarding the striker, who started just eight Premier League games last season but still managed to score eight goals. Elland Road sources are thought to believe other options could be more attainable, with Fulham able to extend the 24-year-old’s current contract, which runs out next year, by a further 12 months if they wish.

Whether Leeds’ interest develops into anything more concrete this summer remains to be seen but it’s clear why Elland Road chiefs have the Brazilian on their radar. His goals-per-90-minutes average of 0.75 was level with Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak last season - albeit from a much smaller sample size - while it was also higher than the likes of Erling Haaland, Chris Wood and Yoane Wissa.

The last of Muniz’s eight goals, an eventual winner in a 3-2 win over Liverpool, typified the striker’s strengths and showed exactly why Leeds want him. With Fulham 2-1 up at the time, Alex Iwobi hooked a ball high into the air outside the Liverpool box, with Virgil van Dijk ready to clear things up until he was muscled out the way by Muniz, who in the same movement produced a deft touch before squeezing a finish beyond Caoimhín Kelleher.

“He's a proper quality striker,” Fulham boss Silva told Match of the Day of Muniz following that impressive victory. “He's still very young but going so quick and doing so well. We have in our hands a very good striker. He knows that and he knows my opinion. He has many things to improve but he’s so strong, a very high quality for a No.9 striker. The capacity to play with his back to the central defenders, then inside the box being a technical player and sharp enough to take these types of moments which he showed again.”

What else has been said about Leeds United-linked Rodrigo Muniz?

Leeds have been linked with a huge number of strikers already this summer but the two most credible links - to Muniz and Everton frontman Beto - suggest a physical profile is wanted. And Fulham have regularly benefitted from their Brazilian’s ability to do battle with opposition defenders.

Since signing from Flamengo in 2021, Muniz has been unable to nail down a spot as first-choice at Craven Cottage but the striker has often caught the eye when playing, due to his bullish leading of the line and impressive goalscoring record. And he earned high praise from all-time Premier League top-scorer Alan Shearer last season, whose ‘horrible’ verdict is further evidence as to why Leeds are keen.

“He really was a handful. Tough to play against, horrible to play against in fact,” Shearer said following a 3-1 win over Bournemouth last year. “That’s always a good thing for a centre-forward, that’s what you have to be. He was strong, he ran the channels, he brought players into the game, and he really upset the Bournemouth defenders in every way, in everything he was doing.

“He was willing to run in behind and on one of the occasions, he does it, they got their first goal because of it. He was barging defenders out of the way, and I really enjoyed his performance. That’s what you have to do.”

