Manor Solomon quickly impressed on his return to action with the Israel national side.

Manor Solomon did not need long to serve another reminder of his talents as the winger dazzled on his return to action following his Leeds United loan spell.

Tottenham winger Solomon joined Leeds on a season-long loan last summer and the attacker went on to bag ten goals and 12 assists as Daniel Farke’s side sealed promotion as Championship champions.

Fittingly, Solomon’s season ended with the 25-year-old bagging the goal that ultimately sealed Leeds the title through his 91st-minute winner in the final day clash at Plymouth Argyle.

Five weeks later, Solomon returned to international action with Israel this weekend and the ex-Whites loan star quickly served up another reminder of his talents.

“Strength, determination and pace”...

The winger was named in boss Ran Ben Shimon’s starting line-up for the World Cup qualifier against hosts Estonia in Tallin and Solomon provided the assist for Dan Biton’s second goal in a 3-1 victory.

With 49 minutes on the clock, Solomon showed terrific strength, determination and pace to beat Estonia’s Schjonning-Larsen to a ball down the left channel.

The winger then took time to steady himself, working an opening before pulling the ball back to Bilton who unleashed a clinical finish from the edge of the box.

Solomon came through 91 minutes of the contest before eventually being substituted for Anan Khalili.