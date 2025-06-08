Key men look set to leave new Leeds United rivals and the bookies have given the Whites a new position in their new predicted final Premier League table.

Wolves finished last season’s Premier League campaign fifth-bottom and the Molineux outfit have now lost star man Matheus Cunha to Manchester United in a £65m transfer.

But a second blow appears inevitable with Manchester City agreeing a £36.3m deal to sign the club’s impressive left back Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The Wolves coffers will be swelled but two key men will likely be gone and the bookies are expecting the same to happen with another team predicted to struggle in Brentford.

Bees star man Bryan Mbeumo is wanted by Manchester United who have already seen one bid of £55m rejected. But the Red Devils are expected to come back in again for a player whose impressive manager is expected to leave for Tottenham.

Spurs sacked Ange Postecoglou on Friday night and Brentford boss Thomas Frank is long odds on favourite to take over in the Spurs hotseat. That, in itself, is leading to talk of a potential Tottenham hijack for Mbeumo.