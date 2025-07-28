Mateo Joseph has already made clear his desire to leave Leeds United but as of yet, a suitable bid hasn't arrived.

Another Spanish outfit look to have joined the race for Mateo Joseph amid reports Girona have enquired about Leeds United’s wantaway striker.

Joseph’s future at Leeds was plunged into doubt last week after Daniel Farke revealed his young striker wanted to leave. The 21-year-old did not join his teammates in Germany as planned, despite the strong recommendation of his manager, after making clear his desire to join a club in his native Spain.

Real Betis continue to be linked with interest in the striker but after seeing a £10million bid rejected in January, neither they nor anyone else have met Leeds’ asking price. The club have thus far maintained Joseph is not for sale and are also thought to have knocked back a loan-to-buy proposal from the La Liga outfit.

A reunion with Junior Firpo at Betis has long been seen as the most likely option for Joseph, should he leave Leeds, but Spanish outlet Sport report the situation has ‘changed radically’ following news of fresh interest. The newspaper relays reports from local outlet L’Esportiu suggesting Girona has ‘taken advantage’ of the uncertainty to join the race.

A recent injury to forward Abel Ruiz has accelerated Girona’s hunt for a new striker, with Joseph seemingly identified as their prime target. The Spanish outfit - whose majority shareholders are City Football Group, who also own Manchester City - now look set to rival Betis, although the report suggests they too would be unable to meet Leeds’ asking price, believed to be north of £12m.

Mateo Joseph competition should benefit Leeds United

It remains to be seen how Girona will proceed but increased competition can only be good for Leeds, who if they are going to sell will want maximum profit. Farke appears to have reluctantly accepted Joseph’s request to leave but, speaking last week, insisted it was ultimately up to those above him to sanction a sale.

“We just want players who are excited about the project to play with Leeds United in the best league in the world, here in the Premier League, who want to be here with us and want to be successful with us,” the Leeds boss said. “If this is more or less your wish, I, as a manager, won't stand in the way and accept this, because I just want players who want to be here and are buzzing that they can represent this club at Premier League level. For that I've said okay Mateo, I accept.

“It's also clear that we as a club have invested a lot in time, money, backing whatever, and he's on a long-term contract. One thing is also for sure, that we will just make a move possible once there's a club who meets our expectations.

“But this is not a topic for me. It's a topic for our board and our key people to decide what is the right value. Because I don't pay the players, I don't buy the players. I think our club has expectations and the truth is that no other club has met the expectations yet, and for that, he's still our player."