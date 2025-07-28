Leeds United are known to have lodged at least one bid for the Feyenoord winger.

The transfer saga surrounding Leeds United’s pursuit of Igor Paixão looks set to take another twist as reports emerge from France surrounding a fresh Marseille bid.

Leeds stepped up their interest in Paixão last week as the YEP reported on an official offer worth €30million (£26m), which came after transfer rivals Marseille appeared to be priced out. The French side had seen two bids, the latter thought to be worth around £24m, rejected by Feyenoord and appeared unable to go any higher.

Elland Road chiefs waited patiently before making their move and according to Fabrizio Romano, have improved on that initial £26m offer in a bid to progress a deal. But it appears Marseille aren’t out of the race yet, with reports of a last-ditch effort to regain ground in the race.

National French newspaper L’Equipe reported on Monday morning that Marseille are now planning to launch one final offer for Paixão, having already received encouragement the player would be open to such a move. But it remains to be seen if the Ligue 1 side could match Leeds financially, given a deal for the 25-year-old would break their current €32m transfer record.

But while Paixão might well be open to joining Marseille, who can offer Champions League football next season, the YEP understands he is also keen on playing in the Premier League. Any personal preference will also be deemed virtually inconsequential if said clubs cannot meet Feyenoord’s asking price.

It remains to be seen if Marseille will decide to break their transfer record on Paixão but Leeds are now set to face an anxious wait, with hope they can price out last season’s Ligue 1 runners-up. The report from L’Equipe offers some encouragement with the suggestion Roberto De Zerbi’s side are still weighing up alternative targets, should they fail to reach an agreement for what appears to be their prime target.

Paixão would certainly be categorised as an ambitious transfer target, given his 32 goal contributions last season included six in the Champions League, but Leeds remain hopeful they can welcome the game-changing Brazilian to Elland Road. Among other aspects of their sell to the winger’s representatives was the example of Raphinha, whose trajectory since joining the Whites in 2020 has taken him into genuine Ballon d’Or contention.

A move for Paixão would give Daniel Farke the kind of match-winning quality he needs in attack, following strong and steady additions across defence and midfield. Elland Road chiefs have prioritised physicality further back through the signings of Jaka Bijol, Anton Stach and others, but star quality further forward is needed to turn tight games in their favour.

All focus at a first-team recruitment level will now turn to attack, with goalkeeper Lucas Perri’s weekend arrival from Lyon just about boxing things off further back. Alongside Paixão, Leeds are also thought to retain interest in Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz, for whom they saw a £32m bid rejected earlier this summer.