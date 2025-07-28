Expected key new Leeds United rivals agree £17m deal to sign ex-Arsenal star from foreign giants

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 28th Jul 2025, 13:10 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 13:10 BST
Leeds United’s expected key new Premier League rivals have agreed a £17m deal to sign a former Arsenal star.

A £17m deal has been agreed for a former Arsenal star to join Leeds United’s expected key new Premier League rivals.

Newly-promoted Championship play-offs winners Sunderland have already shelled out well over £100m this summer to sign Habib Diarra, Simon Adingra, Chemsdine Talbi, Enzo Le Fee and Noah Sadiki in addition to landing Reinildo Mandava on a free transfer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ex-Gunners ace set to join from giants

The Black Cats, though, are now poised to land another big signing having agreed a deal worth up to £17m with Bayer Leverkusen to snap up former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka.

Now 32, the Switzerland national team captain left the Gunners in July 2023 to sign for Leverkusen in a £21.4m deal. He has since made 99 appearances for the club, scoring six teams and bagging nine assists.

Despite their raft of signings, Sunderland remain favourites to be relegated, the Black Cats expected to prove key rivals to fellow newly-promoted side Leeds in the bid to survive the first season back.

Related topics:ArsenalSunderlandPremier LeagueChampionshipSwitzerland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice